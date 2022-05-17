The former New Orleans Saints quarterback retired from the NFL in March 2021 and spent last season working as an analyst for NBC

Drew Brees Says He 'May Play Football Again,' Future Is 'Undecided': 'I'll Let You Know'

Drew Brees sent fans into a frenzy after hinting that he might be the next NFL star to come out of retirement in a playful tweet.

On Sunday, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback announced that his future is "currently undecided" after recent reports stated that he would no longer be working with NBC as a game analyst. He told his social media followers that, as of now, playing football again remains on the table.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I'm currently undecided," Brees tweeted. "I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I'll let you know."

Brees also tweeted his excitement for the Saints recently signing former LSU stars Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry, writing, "Man .. signing @juice_landry and @mathieu_era makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions … leaders and players!"

Saints head coach Dennis Allen later addressed the athlete's tweet and admitted he thinks the comments weren't meant to be taken too seriously.

"My wife's the one that told me about it because I don't follow social media," he told WDSU Monday. "So I thought, 'Well that's interesting. That'll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament.' Yeah but certainly, I think it was a comment made in jest and we certainly haven't had any conversations in that regard."

Allen also laughed off questions about whether he thinks Brees could perform at a high level again, adding, "I don't really want to live in those hypothetical worlds right now. We'll see where it all goes, but he caused a lot of interest, that's for sure."

Brees announced his retirement in March 2021 after 20 years in the NFL and 15 years with the Saints. He shared the news on Instagram at the time, reflecting on his lengthy career alongside a video starring his four children.

"Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories," Brees wrote.

"My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more. I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life's work begins!" the athlete concluded.

Brees left the field a one-time Super Bowl champion and the holder of a number of records, including the most career passing yards and most career pass completions in NFL history, according to NFL Network.

In December 2019, months after returning from hand surgery, Brees broke Payton Manning's record of career touchdown passes and set a new record for single-game completion percentage.

Brees joined the Saints in 2006 after being traded from the San Diego Chargers, the team that originally drafted him out of Purdue in 2001. He helped New Orleans win their first Super Bowl in Feb. 2010, and was named the game's most valuable player.