Drew Brees on His 'Fun Transition' from Football Player to Commentator: I Still 'Love' the Sport

While he may no longer be an active quarterback, Drew Brees will never forget what it feels like to lead a football team on the field. And it's helped him in his new role on the sidelines.

The now-former New Orleans Saints player recently opened up to PEOPLE about life post-NFL retirement while chatting about his partnership with Quaker for the brand's Quaker Good Call Challenge.

"It's been good," he said, before noting his new role as a football analyst for NBC Sports. "I'm a broadcaster. And people say, 'How does it feel to be a member of the media?' I don't really consider myself a member of the media. To me, I still approach everything like a professional athlete, like a football player."

It's been a "fun transition from playing the game to still being involved in the game, being able to do it just in a different way, but a way where I can show a love and a passion for it," said Brees.

The 42-year-old announced that he would be officially retiring from the NFL after two decades of playing in the league back in March.

Brees, who was Super Bowl XLIV's Most Valuable Player, said even now, the desire to get out on the field is still present while he's watching a game. In fact, he admitted, "I don't think that ever leaves."

"I love football. I mean, I think it's one of the greatest games, teaches you so many life lessons. But just from a strategic perspective and all those things, I mean, as I'm watching a game, I'm totally putting myself in the shoes of the quarterback and of the players on the field and of the coach, to play caller, whoever it might be and totally alongside them playing the game," he said.

Continued Brees, "And so yeah, watching the game with me, I mean, I'm yelling at the screen ... I'm just constantly doing the stuff that I would be doing if I was actually on the field playing."

As part of Brees' partnership with Quaker, the official oatmeal sponsor of the NFL, they've teamed with Feeding America to encourage people to collect donations to help tackle hunger.

To participate in the Good Call Challenge, people can collect spare change in an empty Quaker canister to be donated through a local Coinstar kiosk to Feeding America through the end of the year. Quaker has also already committed to donating $125,000 to Feeding America, which can help secure at least 1.25 million meals.