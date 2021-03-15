Drew Brees Confirms He's Joining NBC Sports as a Football Analyst After Announcing Retirement

"I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football," Drew Brees said

Drew Brees isn't saying goodbye to football just yet.

After announcing his retirement from the NFL over the weekend, the 42-year-old quarterback revealed to Today's Hoda Kotb on Monday morning that he has his next gig already lined up: he's joining NBC Sports as a football analyst.

"I'm part of the team now. A new team," said Brees. "I'm excited about that journey, I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football. It's been such an important part of my life and I continue to be able to talk about it and show passion for it and bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of some of those special moments."

Brees, who shares four children with his wife, Brittany, has been with the New Orleans Saints for 15 years. Before that, he played for the San Diego Chargers, the team that originally drafted him out of Purdue in 2001.

Speaking to Kotb, 56, Brees said that he had been contemplating retirement for several years before making his final decision this past weekend.

"I think for the last few years, I knew this moment was coming," he said. "It just made me so laser-focused on staying in the moment. Each and every day, enjoying the moment, enjoying the preparation, enjoying the grind, enjoying the celebrations with my teammates just knowing that at some point, I will retire and move on to the next chapter. And I want to look back with incredible memories and knowing that I gave it my absolute best."

When asked what he'll miss most about playing football, Brees said it's the special moments with his four kids on the field after each and every game.

"They bring their footballs to the game knowing they'd have the opportunity to go on the field after to play," Brees said. "Having them be a part of this and knowing there are memories and hopefully moments of inspiration for them that will last a lifetime. That's what it's all about."

Image zoom Drew Brees

Brees leaves the field a one-time Super Bowl champion and the holder of a number of records, including the most career passing yards and most career pass completions in NFL history, according to NFL Network.

In December 2019, months after returning from hand surgery, Brees broke Peyton Manning's record of career touchdown passes and set a new record for single-game completion percentage.