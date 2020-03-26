New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Donating $5 Million to Louisiana for Coronavirus Relief

Image zoom Chris Graythen/Getty

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is going above and beyond to help his state.

In an announcement on social media Thursday, Brees said, “Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time.”

“After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need,” said Brees.

He concluded his post, “Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.”

Brees and wife Brittany, who have been married since 2003, are parents to four children.

Louisiana is in the top 10 most affected states in America, with 1,795 cases of coronavirus and 65 deaths, as of Thursday, according to the New York Times.

Brees’ own coach, Sean Payton, was diagnosed with coronavirus but has since recovered.

On Wednesday, 56-year-old Payton called into Louisiana radio show Sports Talk with Bobby Hebert & Kristian Garic, where he shared that he had recovered from COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms for over a week.

“I was cleared yesterday,” he said on the show. “It’s been quite a process, and you spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it. We’re certainly seeing it on the news 24/7.”

Earlier this year, Brees, 41, opened up about his career in the NFL and when he’ll eventually decide to walk away.

“Listen, it’s not a matter of if I can still play. I know I can still play,” he said during an interview on WWL Radio. “And if I really wanted to, I could probably play for another 3 or 4 years.”

Brees went on to add that while he’s confident his skill set is still there, he wants to retire “on my own terms.”

“At the end of the day, when that decision is made, I don’t want to walk away from this game because I have 32 teams telling me I can’t play anymore,” he said. “I want to do it on my own terms and when that time comes, I’ll know.”