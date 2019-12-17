Drew Brees Tops Peyton Manning's Record with 540 Career Touchdown Passes

Drew Brees is breaking Peyton Manning‘s records for a second time.

The Saints quarterback surpassed Manning’s 539 career touchdown record in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, bringing his career total to 540, according to ESPN.

Brees’ historic NFL moment came after he threw a 5-yard pass to tight end Josh Hill after already breaking Tom Brady’s record of 538 career touchdowns with a 15-yard pass in the second quarter. Before ending the game with a 34-7 win, the 40-year-old athlete rounded out the night with a 96.7 single-game completion percentage, topping Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers’ NFL record, ESPN reported

Despite beating out the New England Patriots player, Brady congratulated Brees on a job well done.

Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying 😉 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 17, 2019

Brees told ESPN that when starting out his football career, he “would’ve thought you were crazy, absolutely crazy” to think he would be breaking so many records.

“I’m not sure how we got here. It just kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes. Because I never thought I would’ve had a chance to be a part of something like this, and just looking at the entire journey: Nineteen years from five years in San Diego to 14 years here and all the incredible teammates and coaches that I’ve had the chance to play with and for — this team right here, who’s very special,” he said.

Added Brees, “And, of course, our fan base, the Who Dat nation, everyone in the Dome tonight, everybody watching tonight. Loved ones, my family, my kids here. Both my college roommates, two of my best friends in the world, were here with their kids. Just an incredible night, incredible experience, incredible moment — to be able to share that with so many people, because all of them are a big part of this.”

He also shared that his record-breaking night was “special” and everything seemed like it had fallen into place.

“I don’t know how they pick ’em,” he said. “Monday Night Football, playing the Colts, the team that we won the Super Bowl against 10 years ago. So the whole Super Bowl XLIV team is back for the 10th anniversary. And, obviously, national television, big game, and now that record in the balance, as well. It just kind of makes you shake your head. ‘Are you kidding me?'”

While Brees already holds multiple records, he told the outlet his goals won’t stop there.

“It’s hard to fully reflect on it because I know there’s still work to be done. And my focus is very much on the goals that this team has set for ourselves,” he said. “But when it’s all said and done, I think I’ll be able to look back even more and just be so appreciative.”