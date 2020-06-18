Drew Brees and His Wife Fund New Food Bank in Louisiana: '#LoveandServe'

According to Drew Brees, the new food bank "will allow us to produce 15,800 meals per week"

Drew Brees and his wife Brittany Brees have funded a new food bank in their home state of Louisiana, the quarterback announced this week.

"With many of our donations through the COVID crisis we have been able to establish facilities and programs that will last far beyond the existing need," Brees, 41, said." We are excited to announce a new Second Harvest Food Bank kitchen in partnership with Catholic Charities of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA that will allow us to produce 15,800 meals per week for children, families, and seniors in need, as well as the homeless throughout southwest Louisiana! #LoveandServe."

Second Harvest Food Bank confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing, "Brittany and Drew Brees come through yet again!"

"Thank you both for funding a new Community Kitchen in our Lafayette facility, making it possible to prepare more than 15,000 meals a week for children, families, and seniors across Acadiana & SW Louisiana," Second Harvest added.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback previously announced in March that he and his wife would be donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana in 2020.

“After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need,” said Brees at the time.

The news comes after Brees faced backlash over comments he recently made about the #TakeAKnee movement, which protests against police brutality and systemic racism, in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The athlete said in an interview that he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States."

After criticism from many — including some of his teammates — Brees issued a lengthy apology, acknowledging that his comments “were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.”

As Brees explained why his earlier comments were wrong, he apologized for making statements that did not reflect what’s really in his heart.

"I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference,” he wrote."I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening ... and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen.”

In a video message specifically directed to his fans he added that he wished he “would have laid out what was on my heart in regards to the George Floyd's murder, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform the change in regards to legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities.”