Drew Brees Is 'Alive and Well' After Staged Viral Video Shows Him Struck by Lightning

"The lightning must've thought I was wearing a Falcon's jersey, that's why it tried to get me," Brees joked after the incident

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 12:08 PM
drew brees
Drew Brees. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees says he is "fine" after a staged video in which the 43-year-old athlete appeared to be struck by lightning went viral on Friday morning.

The staged video, which was first shared on Thursday night, showed Brees standing in front of a camera crew before lightning strikes him and the video goes dark.

The account that shared the video wrote, "NFL star @drewbrees gets hit by Lightning in Catatumbo while filming a promotional video... More info in a few minutes."

By Friday morning, PointsBet had released a written statement on Twitter, confirming they were aware of the video and adding to the stunt, saying they "are in communication with Brees' team."

Drew Brees on His 'Fun Transition' from Football Player to Commentator: I Still 'Love' the Sport

"We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees," the company wrote. "We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment."

ESPN reporter Katherine Terrell was among the first to contact Brees directly to confirm he had not been struck by lightning. "I just texted Drew Brees," Terrell tweeted. "He said he's good and that he did not get struck by lightning."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Approximately two hours later, PointsBet posted a video explaining the spoof. "Time to let you in on a little fun we've had," the company tweeted, confirming that Brees is "alive and well and 'buzzing' for a weekend of free bets."

"Just wanted to jump on and let you know that I am alive and well in Cataumbo, Venezuela, which by the way is the most active hot spot for lightning strikes in the world," Brees said while seated in an ambulance.

Brees then stands up and leaves the ambulance, saying, "hopefully, lightning doesn't strike twice," as he pretends to be struck again.

Apparently, Brees and PointsBet's inspiration behind the spoof came from the idea that the former NFL star is "buzzing" over new bet drops from the company.

Brees began dropping hints for the viral prank on Monday, when he told his Twitter followers he was traveling to a "top-secret location" later in the week to film a promo for PointsBet.

Following the admission it was all a prank, Brees joked, "The lightning must've thought I was wearing a Falcon's jersey, that's why it tried to get me."

Related Articles
JJ Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai
J.J. Watt Offers to Pay Back Fan Who Lost $1K Bet During His Game: 'I Got You'
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL
Tom Brady Says He's 'Just Getting Started' While Joking About His Age for '80 for Brady' Trailer
Eli Manning Taking Shots with Fivio
Eli Manning Does Shots and Hits the Recording Studio with Rapper Fivio Foreign
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
NFL Fines Tom Brady $11K for Kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett at End of Game
Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski Would Be 'Really Good' at Pickleball — and Calls Himself Just 'Alright'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Tom Brady Pushes Back on Speculation He Could Leave the NFL Mid-Season: 'No Retirement in My Future'
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Announces He's Joining a New Pro Sports League — Pickleball: 'I'm Coming to Dominate'
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Las Vegas Police Investigating Allegations That a Fan Hit Cardinals Star Kyler Murray During Game
Drew Brees
Drew Brees Says He 'May Play Football Again,' Future Is 'Undecided': 'I'll Let You Know'
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Arizona Cardinals Drop Homework Requirement From Kyler Murray's Contract After Backlash
drew brees
Drew Brees on His 'Fun Transition' from Football Player to Commentator: I Still 'Love' the Sport
Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson ; Lakers player Austin Reaves
Another U.S. Athlete Is Moving Away from 'AR-15' Nickname After Mass Shootings
Tom Brady
Patriots Fans Say They Still Have Love for Quarterback Tom Brady After Return to New England
Mitch Trubisky, Dwayne Haskins
Mitch Trubisky Mourns Death of Teammate Dwayne Haskins: 'I Am Absolutely Heartbroken'
tom brady
Tom Brady Learns TikTok Lingo After Dancing Video Attempt: 'I Ate'
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, Marlin Briscoe stands in front of a street that was renamed for him in Omaha, Neb. The Pro Football Hall of Fame calls the Omaha, Neb. native the first black quarterback in the modern era of pro football. He opened the door for many, including Carolina's Cam Newton and Seattle's Russell Wilson, who both pay homage to him. (Kent Sievers/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)
Marlin Briscoe, the First Black Starting Quarterback in the American Football League, Dead at 76 