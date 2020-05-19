The three NBA stars wore the sneakers when they won gold at the 1992 Summer Olympics

Dream Team Shoes Signed by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Magic Johnson Up for Auction

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Magic Johnson's autographed, game-worn sneakers from their time on the 1992 Dream Team are up for sale.

The three pairs of shoes, which the basketball trio wore to achieve the gold medal during the 1992 Summer Olympics, are up for sale in the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction, which is open for bidding and runs through June 19. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

The consignor was a former Dream Team support staff member who received the sneakers directly from the players in the locker room after the historic game.

The shoes worn by Jordan, 57, are the first photo-matched Dream Team items of his to ever be offered publicly.

The auction also features a spectacular collection of Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James photo-matched, game-used gear and rare high-end autographed cards.

Among the additional Jordan game-used gear up for sale is a pair of 1981-82 University of North Carolina signed sneakers and a 1994 Chicago White Sox warmup jersey and Sox wristbands.

Jordan's merchandise has been in high demand as of late due to his widely-popular The Last Dance docuseries on ESPN.

On Sunday, the retired athlete's sneakers from his first season in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls were sold for $560,000 in an online auction held by Sotheby's.

The game-used and autographed Air Jordan 1's were being auctioned off by the famous shoe collector Jordy Geller, who originally bought them in 2012, according to Sports Illustrated.

The shoes broke the record for the most expensive Jordan sneakers ever sold, as well as the most expensive pair of sneakers Sotheby's has ever auctioned.

The Last Dance takes a deep dive into the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season, which marked the last time the team’s core players, including Jordan, Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson, would all be together.