NBA's Draymond Green Joins Inside the NBA in Turner Sports Deal While Still Active Player
Draymond Green will soon be juggling two roles: basketball player and sports analyst.
The 31-year-old Golden State Warriors basketball star has signed an exclusive, multi-year agreement with Turner Sports. Turner Sports made the announcement Thursday in a news release that noted that, under terms of the agreement, Green will be featured on Turner Network Television's Emmy Award-winning show Inside the NBA while remaining an active player. He will also take part in other projects and programs for Turner Sports.
"The unique arrangement will include Green making appearances on TNT's Inside the NBA, among additional content initiatives throughout the Turner Sports and Bleacher Report portfolio, as an active player," said Turner Sports in the news release.
As an analyst, Green — who has won three NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors — will join hosts of the show including Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith.
Green, who is also a three-time NBA All-Star, will make remote and in-person appearances in accordance with his Warriors schedule.
"Draymond is an incredibly versatile talent, both on the court and in front of the camera," said Tara August, senior vice president, talent services and special projects of Turner Sports, per the news release.
"He's a team player in every sense, while offering a distinct perspective that is highlighted by his keen basketball IQ, charismatic delivery and forthright, thoughtful opinions that include and extend beyond sports. We're thrilled to more formally welcome him to the Turner Sports family."
Green also issued a statement that highlighted his excitement about working with Turner Sports this season.
"I've had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I'm a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels," said Green. "Today's announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn't be prouder to officially be a part of the of the TNT family."