Draymond Green to Step Away from Warriors for a Few Days As Team Investigates Leak of Punch Video

The NBA star said he watched the video "15 times" to reflect on his actions, and explained that the video "looks awful"

By
Published on October 8, 2022 06:02 PM
The Warriors Draymond Green (23) hears it from the fans after he committed a fourth quarter foul. The Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors for Game Three of the NBA Finals
Draymond Green plays in the 2022 NBA Finals. Photo: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Draymond Green is taking a short break from the Golden State Warriors after video leaked of him purportedly punching Jordan Poole during practice this week.

Talking to the press on Saturday, Green issued a public apology and said he was stepping away from the team for a few days, as reported by ESPN.

After video of an in-practice scuffle between Green and Poole on Wednesday surfaced on TMZ, the Warriors are now reportedly taking "every legal course of action" to find out how it leaked.

"No. 1, I was wrong for my actions," Green said Saturday. "There's a huge embarrassment that comes with [this]. Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action ... but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan's family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel."

As sources told ESPN, the Warriors are now "aggressively investigating" both the altercation and the video itself, which was obtained by TMZ and publicized after it happened Wednesday.

The video shows Green approach Poole, before he shoves Green. The power forward then can be seen punching Poole, as other members of the Warriors organization step in to break it up. It remains unclear why the altercation occurred, but Warriors General Manager Bob Myers previously said that Green was not expected to miss any games as a result.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors hi-five during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 21, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally," Myers previously told reporters after the incident.

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens," Myers said. "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

"No other video leaks from practice," Green told reporters Saturday. "When we're working on our sets, they don't leak. When I'm coaching everyone up, that doesn't leak. So I thought it was bulls--- that the video leaked."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Green said he watched the video "15 times" to reflect on his actions, and explained that the video "looks awful." Green noted that he was thankful to the organization for launching its investigation over the leaked video.

"But for whoever leaked the video, it did the same thing to me that it tended to do to the world. It's an audio-less video. It's a video that cuts to me walking right to him. The video serves the purpose that it was supposed to serve," Green said. "And it had me in the same mindset of like, 'Wow, this is terrible, this is awful.' And by the way, it is terrible and it is awful."

Related Articles
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play in the third quarter against Derrick White #9
Draymond Green Apologizes After Punching Golden State Warriors Teammate Jordan Poole During Practice
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka Reacts to Boston Celtics Suspension After Alleged Affair: 'I Accept the Team's Decision'
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Celtics Players Learned of Ime Udoka's Suspension on Twitter, Say 'It's Been Hell for Us'
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Under Pressure: A Timeline
Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker
The 'October Surprise,' Explained: History Repeats with Late-Campaign Controversies Involving Oz and Walker
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver for 1 Year Over Racist and Sexist Comments
Tom Harty martial arts win
Tom Hardy Surprises Opponents at UK Jiu-Jitsu Competition — and Wins Gold
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson Apologizes to 'All the Women I Have Impacted' Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations
Little League baseball player
Little League Official Says 'No Ill-Intent' in Players Placing 'Cotton' on Black Teammate's Head
Ariel, victim in suspected DUI crash, Britt Reid
Family of Girl Severely Injured in Britt Reid Crash 'Outraged' by Ex-NFL Assistant Coach's Plea Deal
Mariners Angels Baseball
MLB Suspends 12 Players and Coaching Staff Involved in Angels-Mariners Brawl
Jack Del Rio
Washington Commanders Coordinator Jack Del Rio Fined $100,000 for Capitol Riot 'Dustup' Comments
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during "The Good Shepherd" - New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York, United States
All About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 Plane Ride That Led to Divorce — and Years of Tension
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson Won't Face Criminal Charges After Punching 'Intoxicated' Passenger on Plane