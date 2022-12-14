Draymond Green Says Fan Who Was Ejected from Golden State Warriors Game Threatened His Life

Tuesday night was an evening to forget for the Golden State Warriors.

The reigning champs' defensive specialist Draymond Green said a fan made threats against his life during the third quarter of a frustrating game for Golden State that ended in a 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Green, 32, was seen engaging in a heated exchange with a person sitting courtside before approaching a referee to have the fan removed from the arena.

Green isn't usually one to shy away from entertaining fans who want to rile him up, but the Warriors veteran said this one in particular crossed the line on Tuesday night.

Following the game, reporters asked Green what was said during the exchange. "Some threatening stuff to my life," Green told them. "I was this close to really going back and like, diving all the way in," he said with a gesture suggesting he was eager to handle the scuffle with more haste.

Green said that instead, he "just went back and told the official" that the fan had "to get out of" the arena.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic was also in Golden State's locker room after the game, where he asked Green if he "likes" having the option to have fans removed, specifically referencing a prior interaction between Green and a fan that left the NBA star with a fine from the league.

"I think there are times when you're just in the moment and you respond," he told Slater.

"We are human beings and there are times where you just respond, you know, and try to learn from the mistakes, but like I said, there's still that human side, that human element to it."

Green recently opened up about his relationship with fans during an interview with PEOPLE on the set of his UNINTERRUPTED series, Throwing Bones.

After making headlines earlier this season for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice, Green said "you can't get to know" him purely through watching his games and tuning into postgame interviews.

"No, I don't think NBA fans really know Draymond Green and I don't think it's their business to really know Draymond Green," the four-time NBA champion told PEOPLE.

"If you thought you could get to know me through watching me compete, shame on you," Green said, reminding audiences that playing in the NBA is a job at the end of the day.

Green explained: "It's one thing if I sit here and I have a conversation back and forth with you, but if I just came and sat there and just sat here and watched you or at your place of work and just sat and watched you do your job, how crazy would you say I am if I walked away and said, 'I know her now.' "

"That's what we go through as athletes," the Warriors veteran told PEOPLE. "Someone can watch you on a TV screen and while watching you on that TV screen, they will walk away from that saying, 'He's a f--king asshole.' "