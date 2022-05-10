Draymond Green and Wife Hazel Renee Will Donate $100K in Honor of Late Adreian Payne

Draymond Green also called upon his Michigan State University family to find more ways to honor the late Spartans star, who was shot and killed Monday

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is giving back after his friend's death.

Green, who helped his team pull out an emotional 101-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, used his postgame interview to announce a donation in honor of his friend Adreian Payne, who was killed in a shooting earlier that day.

During the interview, Green, 32, told reporters that he wasn't feeling up to discussing the game at that time. "My emotions are kind of all over the place," Green said as he sat down. "I don't like to cry in front of people."

Green continued, "I'm going to go home and just sit on my podcast and talk because I can pause that and cry if I need to cry."

Payne was shot and killed in Florida on Monday morning, police have confirmed. He was 31 years old. In a statement provided to PEOPLE, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive at 1:37 a.m. local time. Payne was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Green and Payne played together in 2010, 2011, and 2012 on Michigan State University's Spartans basketball team.

Before leaving the podium on Monday night, Green announced that he and his wife, Hazel Renee, plan to donate $100K to a fund in Payne's name. Green then called on his Spartans family to join him in honoring the late basketball star.

Green said, "If that's naming something on the campus after him, if that is some scholarships for some kids for Dayton, whatever that is, I call on my Spartan family to band together and do something in Adreian's name."

He later released the emotional episode of his show The Draymond Green Podcast, "A Tribute to Adreian Payne," Tuesday morning.

In addition to his donation, Green honored his late friend with a visual tribute during the Warriors game. According to The Mercury News, Green wrote "RIP AP" and "Long Live 5" on his shoes. Payne — who played in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic — wore number 5 when teammates with Green.

Adreian Payne, #33 of LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne in action during the 2019/2020 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 20 match between Anadolu Efes Istanbul and LDLC Asvel Villeurbane at Sinan Erdem Dome on January 17, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Adreian Payne | Credit: Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty

The Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed in a statement on Monday that the shooting suspect was identified as Lawrence Dority. The suspect, 29, remained at the scene and was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder.