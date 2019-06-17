Drake, of Course, Joins the Toronto Raptors at NBA Championship Victory Parade in Canada

The Toronto Raptors celebrated their first-ever NBA Championship on Monday with an epic parade in the team’s home city.

Taking Exhibition place before eventually culminating at Nathan Philips Square, the parade also helped mark “We the North Day,” which Mayor John Tory declared in honor of the team’s motto.

In addition to the team — and their new trophy — rapper and Raptors’ superfan Drake also rode by fans on a float. In fact, Drake was so excited that fans reported seeing his private plane doing flyovers during the parade, USA Today reported.

The Raptors beat the Warriors 114-110 in a tight Game 6 last Thursday night, marking their first-ever NBA Championship.

Since the beginning of the finals, Drake, 32, has been a courtside mainstay in support of the Canadian team — so much so, in fact, that the NBA had to have a discussion with him about his behavior at games after the rapper gave Raptors coach Nick Nurse a shoulder rub during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

“The league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager, and I think we ended up in a good place,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters after Game 1 of the Finals, according to ESPN.

“I think in the case of Drake, as I’ve said before, I mean, we certainly appreciate his superfan status, and I know he’s beloved in the community of Toronto,” he added. “I think certainly we don’t want fans, friend or foe, contacting an NBA coach during a game. I think that even as Nick Nurse later said, I didn’t even realize it was Drake or hardly was aware that I was being touched, and I think those can lead to dangerous situations.”