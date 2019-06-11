Drake Posts Tribute to Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant After Injury: ‘My Only Concern’

Kevin Durant is back on the bench with another injury following the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, and despite his love for the Canadian team, Drake is still sending the player well wishes over social media.

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother,” the rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Durant, 30. “That’s my only concern tonight is your well being.”

” ‘The game needs me’ is an understatement when it comes to 35,” he added, acknowledging Durant’s contribution on the court. “Please wish the best for this true warrior.”

Drake, 32, and Durant are notorious for their sideline banter when the “God’s Plan” singer comes to watch a game, often trash-talking and joking around with one another.

However, when Durant was escorted off the court after appearing to tear his right Achilles tendon during Monday night’s NBA Finals game, that trash-talk was set aside and Drake was visibly upset. He was seen patting Durant on the back before yelling, “f—” over and over again, per a video posted by ESPN.

Drake consoled Kevin Durant as he walked off in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/05ZpHdL49l — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

Monday night’s game was Durant’s first back in over a month, after being sidelined due to a calf injury he received during the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Durant will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to confirm, but the team believes the injury to be to his Achilles.

The Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers reportedly fought back tears as he shared the news with media outlets, according to CBS Sports.

He said, “I don’t know the extent of it. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow. … I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame. But I understand this world. And if you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department.”