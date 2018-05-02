See Drake's Fiery Exchange with Cleveland Cavaliers' Kendrick Perkins at NBA Playoff Game

Drake is known for losing his chill at basketball games. And the rapper’s latest display came on Tuesday evening when he got into a heated exchange with Cleveland Cavaliers player Kendrick Perkins.

The 31-year-old rapper was full of energy as he watched the Cavaliers take on his beloved Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But his mood took a serious turn at halftime when Drake apparently overheard the backup center trash-talking former teammate Serge Ibaka, who now plays for the Raptors.

“I was f—— with Serge, my old teammate. I wasn’t talking to [Drake],” Perkins explained after the game according to ESPN. “[I was] telling him, ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking s— to me. So I said something back to him.”

Drake vs. Kendrick Perkins? Who ya got? 😂pic.twitter.com/tVCdyB6HmG — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 2, 2018

Perkins continued: “He said something slick, so I said something back: ‘Sit your a– down and watch the game.’ ”

Footage of the exchange showed Drake and Perkins yelling back and forth before Perkins is seen walking away — and Drake appeared to continue yelling. The situation heated up once more after the game, with officials appearing to pull a visibly angry Perkins away from the rapper and his entourage.

Meanwhile, Drake could be heard saying, “I never said that s—!”

Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanged more words postgame pic.twitter.com/Z0rdXDe1uL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2018

After the game, Perkins left the team’s locker room for good. And when asked by security whether he wanted to be escorted to the Cavaliers’ bus due to Drake, Perkins replied with a chuckle: “I’m fine. What’s he going to do?” ESPN reports.

Later, Drake attempted to clarify the cause of the altercation in an Instagram comment under a photo of Perkins’ remarks posted by Tidal’s Elliott Wilson.

“I just said I liked the hem on his capris,” Drake wrote.