Drake Fires Back at Bucks Co-Owner's Daughter Who Trolled Him by Wearing Pusha T Shirt

The daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens has seemingly taken aim at Drake, and the rapper is firing back!

During Thursday night’s game between the Bucks and Drake’s hometown team, the Toronto Raptors, Mallory Edens was photographed sitting courtside, wearing a shirt with rapper Pusha T on it.

As many fans know, Pusha, 42, and Drake, 32, got into an explosive feud last summer ending with Pusha accusing Drake of fathering an illegitimate child in his diss track “The Story of Adidon.”

Drake went on to acknowledge his son Adonis, who he shares with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux, publicly, with his own song, “March 14” from his Scorpion album.

Mallory later shared an Instagram slideshow of herself from Thursday’s game, with the last photo being a shot of Kermit the Frog sipping tea — presumably confirming the shirt was indeed meant to shade Drake.

Drake commented on the post, writing, “That’s me in the second row,” in reference to either the man who can be seen smiling or the woman who is drinking out of a cup looking down.

The rapper also briefly changed his Instagram profile photo to a picture of Mallory and shared a shot of her on his Instagram Story.

“All is fair in war and war and trust me I’ll still get you tickets to OVO fest,” Drake wrote over a photo of Mallory from the game.

This isn’t the first instance Drake has butted heads with the Bucks.

The rapper was extra animated in his support of the Raptors during their Eastern Conference game on Tuesday night against the bucks and at one point, he gave Raptors coach Nick Nurse a quick back rub.

“I see it in some timeouts, but I don’t know of any person that’s attending the game that isn’t a participant in the game a coach — I’m sorry, a player or a coach that has access to the court,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said of Drake’s behavior during a conference call on Wednesday.

“There’s certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors,” he continued. “You know, to be on the court, there’s boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that.”

Georgios Dimitropoulos, who used to be Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s agent, also criticized the “Hotline Bling” singer in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer. Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before…” Dimitropoulos wrote, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Drake posted to Instagram in response to the criticism on Wednesday.

The photo shows the Toronto native in a celebratory pose and is captioned with three emojis — “😂🧂🤷🏽‍♂️” — suggesting the rapper thinks his detractors’ reaction to his behavior is “salty” following his team’s win.

Before the Raptors and Bucks faced off, a Milwaukee radio station announced it would pause playing any of the star’s hits until after the series.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Until the @Bucks beat the @Raptors – we are hereby taking a break from ALL #DRAKE music,” 103.7 KISS-FM announced on Twitter. “We love us some Drake, but right now – we love the #Bucks more! #BreakFromDrake #FearTheDeer.”

“Drake is from Toronto. Drake’s a big smack talker on the basketball court. I say until the series is over, we take a break from playing Drake,” the station’s morning show host, Riggs, said. “No more Drake ‘til the series is done.”