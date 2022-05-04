Drake followed the wife of an Instagram user who trolled him after he defended the father of Ja Morant

Drake Defends Ja Morant's Dad to Instagram Heckler — and Then DMs the Critic's Wife

Drake at an NBA game on January 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

NBA fans, take note: Drake isn't someone to mess with, especially when it comes to his basketball opinions.

On Tuesday, the rapper responded to a repost of a comment that criticized Tee Morant, the father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, for what some have said is attention-grabbing behavior on the sidelines during his son's games.

"Imagine your son makes the league and he's Ja or [LaMelo Ball or Lonzo Ball] all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it's a right [sic] of passage to that the OG's talk s—t," Drake wrote.

"I know I'mma be this way even if my son is in a Rubix cube competition," he added.

In response to the comment, an Instagram user replied to Drake, "ya son [probably] play with ghost writers," referencing rumors that the rapper has other people write the lyrics to his songs.

Instead of ignoring the reply, Drake responded directly to the commenter a short time later, letting him know he visited the commenter's wife's Instagram page and added her.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies high fives his father, Tee Morant after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee Credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

"I just followed your girl cause she's prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life," Drake said in response.

The user's wife appeared to confirm Drake added her on Instagram when she posted a screenshot of the notification to her Instagram Story.

"My husband decides to be a troll and now [Drake] thinking I need excitement in my life," she wrote in another post to her Story, which included a laughing emoji.

In a post to his own Instagram Story, the user reposted his wife's screenshot of the Drake follow, and asked his followers if he should be "alarmed."

"Ay moe drake started following my wife, should I be alarmed? lmaooooo," he wrote. "Lmaooooooo my trolling has really reached an all time high."

The user also posted a picture of a private message Drake allegedly sent to his wife, which simply said, "I'm here for you ma."

With his father's behavior at games being the topic of discussion online, Ja recently took to Twitter to express his thoughts on it all.