Drake Appears to Call Warriors Player Draymond Green 'Trash' After Raptors Win First Finals Game

Drake continues to cause a scene on the NBA court.

After the rapper’s beloved team, the Toronto Raptors, beat the Warriors for their first NBA Finals game win in franchise history, Drake, 32, can be seen on the sidelines talking smack to Golden State player Draymond Green.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Green, 29, exited the court with the rest of the players, he came alongside Drake, who appeared to yell the word “trash” at the power forward after the two shared a heated exchange.

Green previously told reporters that he wasn’t worried about his team’s opponent’s famous superfan.

“Drake can’t shoot. Nor can he pass. You ever seen Drake play basketball?” he said at a press conference last week. “I really don’t care.” Draymond is famously mentioned in Drake’s song “Summer Sixteen.” A rep for Drake did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Green’s teammate Klay Thomspon seemed equally unfazed by the rapper ahead of the game, saying that he wouldn’t be listening to Drake’s hits until after the Finals are over.

“If it’s one of his soft, R&B songs, I’mma skip it ’cause I’m in ‘kill mode’ right now trying to get these four games,” Thompson, 29, told reporters at a press conference earlier this week. “So, I’ll skip ‘Hotline Bling’ or anything along that line.”

RELATED: Klay Thompson Reveals He’s Banning Listening to Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ During NBA Finals

Drake kept busy during the entire game, which ended in a 118-109 victory for the Raptors. The Raptors are the first team to go up against the Warriors other than the Cleveland Cavaliers in five years.

Drake poked fun at star Warriors player Steph Curry by sporting a throwback Dell Curry Raptors jersey to the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night. Dell, Steph’s dad, played for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

The two had an exchange during the game, and while you can’t tell what they are saying, Drake clearly picks something out of Curry’s hair. After the game, he posted a video to his Instagram, saying, “Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23.”

Drake is really picking fuzz out of Steph’s hair while talking smack 😭 pic.twitter.com/03kkKKCVMe — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 31, 2019

Despite Drake’s trash talk, he has two tattoos in honor of the Warriors. One says the word “gifted” under Curry’s number, 30, and the other says “snipe” under Kevin Durant’s number, 35. The rapper wore an armband covering the tattoos to the game on Thursday.

Drake’s court side antics have been causing quite the stir in the past few weeks, leading Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer to call out the rapper for crossing boundaries, after he gave Raptors coach Nick Nurse a mid-game shoulder rub.

Drake at the 2019 NBA Finals Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Shuts Down Claims He Had Plastic Surgery To Get Better Abs

“I see it in some timeouts, but I don’t know of any person that’s attending the game that isn’t a participant in the game a coach — I’m sorry, a player or a coach that has access to the court,” Budenholzer, 49, said of the rapper’s behavior in a press conference last week, when the teams were tied in their series, 2-2.

“There’s certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors,” he continued. “You know, to be on the court, there’s boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that.”

Drake subsequently responded with a cheeky Instagram post suggesting that his critics were simply “salty” about his team’s win.

The Raptors and the Warriors will face off in Game 2 on Sunday.