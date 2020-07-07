Dr. Dre’s Beats Announces Bubba Wallace Endorsement amid Attack from Trump: ‘Hate Cannot Win’

The announcement came just hours after President Donald Trump sent out a tweet claiming a noose found in Wallace's garage was a "hoax"

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace — who successfully campaigned to get the racing organization to ban the Confederate battle flag from its events — has just signed a new endorsement deal with Apple's Beats by Dre.

The agreement with the headphone and speaker company was announced just hours after President Donald Trump lambasted Wallace — NASCAR's only full-time Black driver — for reporting a noose that was found in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the rope was tied into a noose, it was used to operate the garage door and had been in the location since at least last October, the FBI later concluded. Their investigation found no hate crime had occurred.

In a tweet Monday, Trump demanded Wallace to apologize for the incident, which he called a "hoax."

Following Trump's tweet, Beats by Dre announced their partnership with Wallace in a post to Twitter.

"We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day," Beats by Dre said on Twitter.

"No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right — we are proud to welcome @bubbawallace to the Beats by Dr. Dre family," they continued.

"Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others," the 26-year-old said on social media. "You have to be prepared for that. You don't learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides."

"You will always have people testing you," he added. "Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal."

RELATED: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace to Race in ‘Black Lives Matter’ Car After Asking for Confederate Flag Ban

He continued, "I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen. Never let anybody tell you can't do something! God put us all here for a reason. Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off every day towards it! All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform too much greater heights!"