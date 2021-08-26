Doug Emhoff Pens Letter to Team USA as Tokyo Paralympics Kick Off: 'You Deserve This Moment'

"There is no limit to how far you can go," Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wrote in a letter to the Team USA Paralympians, before leading the U.S. delegation at Wednesday's opening ceremony in Tokyo

Doug Emhoff gave some words of encouragement to Team USA as they prepared for the Tokyo Summer Paralympics.

The second gentleman, 56, wrote a letter to every Paralympian ahead of Tuesday's opening ceremony.

"Congratulations. The moment that you have trained, sacrificed, and worked so hard for is here," Emhoff began. "The world will watch as these remarkable Games unfold, but nothing can be as impressive as the journey that has brought you to Tokyo. Through ups and downs, your unstoppable spirit has never given up. There is no limit to how far you can go."

Doug Emhoff

"The fact that you qualified to represent the United States of America at the Paralympic Games is a testament to both your physical strength and mental resilience," he continued. "As a Paralympian, you know there is no such thing as overcoming you disability. In fact, you have harnessed your disability to go further and push harder. You have also dealt with the uncertainty and difficulty of training through a global pandemic. Whatever your individual experience, one thing is certain: You deserve this moment.

"Thank you for representing America on the global stage. Our Nation could not be more proud of your accomplishments, and you better believe we will be cheering you on through every lap, every shot, and every goal. Go Team USA!" Emhoff concluded.

Emhoff made his first international visit as second gentleman to Tokyo this week, where he met with Prime Minister Suga on Tuesday and led the U.S. delegation at the opening ceremony.

"What a thrill to attend the Opening Ceremony of the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics! These Games are the culmination of years of dedication, discipline, and sacrifice," he wrote, sharing a photo of the firework display during the ceremony. "To all the athletes and coaches, we are so proud of you."

He also cheered on the Team USA wheelchair rugby players, as they triumphed over New Zealand, 63-35. "Congratulations on the win, @usawchrugby! Great first game. Keep it up!" he wrote, posting a photo of himself in the stands.

The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris previously met virtually with the Team USA Paralympians on Monday, wishing them luck as they head into their events. "For so many of you, I know this moment is bittersweet, because your family and friends can't be here with you in Tokyo," he said. "But I know how proud they are of you, and millions of Americans, including myself, will be joining them in cheering you on."

After attending the opening ceremony and several other events, the second gentleman caught a flight to Hawaii on Wednesday, where he's scheduled to visit Honolulu.