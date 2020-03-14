Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Gives Health Update from Coronavirus Quarantine, Rudy Gobert Donates $500K

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Donovan Mitchell is updating fans on his current health situation as he remains in quarantine since testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a video posted by the NBA on Saturday, Mitchell, 23, shared that he is continuing to follow orders given to him by health officials and expressed his appreciation for those checking in on him.

“Just want to say thank you guys so much for your continued support. It means a lot to me,” the athlete said in the clip.

“I feel fine. Things are going well. Just taking the proper precautions as told to me by the health authorities I gotta stay in isolation,” he explained.

The Jazz player shared that while he’s been “solo” in his home, he’s been keeping busy by “playing video games all day.”

RELATED: Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second Utah Jazz Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Mitchell added: “Can’t wait to get back out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world. Really miss playing in front of you guys and I’ll see you guys soon.”

That same day, the Jazz announced that Rudy Gobert is donating “more than $500,000” to support both the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and within the French health care system.

“I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family,” Gobert said in a statement, shared on Instagram. “I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG.”

On Thursday, Mitchell confirmed reports that he was the second Jazz player to test positive for COVID-19, following teammate Rudy Gobert.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”

“I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help,” he said.

RELATED: Rudy Gobert Purposefully Touched Reporters’ Microphones 2 Days Before Testing Positive for Coronavirus

On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended the remainder of its season after Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, which was recently declared a global pandemic.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement concluded.

As of March 14, there have been 2,345 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a total of 50 deaths in the United States, according to a New York Times database.

Several states have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding, and public schools in Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico, Michigan, Oregon and the District of Columbia have closed in response.