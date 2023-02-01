Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl

Donna Kelce, mother of Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs' tight Travis Kelce, is facing the ultimate parental predicament this Super Bowl

By
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 01:36 PM
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Photo: Donna Kelce/Twitter

Donna Kelce will be cheering on both of her sons at the Super Bowl — though it seems there's one who slightly might have the edge in her heart.

The mother of two was thrust into the spotlight days ago when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spots in Super Bowl LVII — making her boys, Eagles' center Jason Kelce, 35, and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, 33, the first brothers ever to face off at the Big Game.

That also cements Donna as the first mom ever to have two sons play against each other at the Super Bowl. She's been celebrating the milestone on social media since, wearing a Jersey made up of both Chiefs and Eagles and making it clear that she's not choosing favorites.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs; Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

But during a live appearance on the Today show Wednesday, the Cleveland, Ohio native confessed to Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin that while she'll be rooting for "the offense" and "every time somebody has a ball," there is one team she favors.

"Both fan bases are absolutely amazing; just give everything that they have on game day," she said when pressed, before admitting that the Eagles have a slight edge.

"Jason would say I'm going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis. And I keep telling him, 'No, you've given me grandchildren.' So we'll leave it at that," Donna said. "It's always about the grands."

Donna Kelce
Today Show Twitter

Asked by Guthrie how she feels about making history, Donna was quick to note that she's likely only he first of many.

"Well you knew it was going to happen eventually to somebody because there are so many brothers in the NFL right now playing at a high level," Donna said. "It just happened to be that we were the lucky ones first so, I think it'll probably be more and more prominent."

She went on to open up about how she thinks she'll be feeling on Super Bowl Sunday, telling Melvin that she doesn't expect to have any nerves going in.

"I'll just be so elated. Probably some tears. It'll just be a very, very emotional moment," she said. "I'm a true fan of football. This is going to be so awesome."

"We're going to really enjoy this, have a great time," the boy mom continued. "Obviously there's going to be someone going home heartbroken; they won't have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table. But, you know, this is going to be an awesome event and I'm really looking forward to it."

As far as sibling rivalry growing up, she admitted to the Today anchors that her sons are like most brothers out there: competitive.

"There were a lot of fights," she recalled of when the athletes were younger. "Everything was a competition. It was a competition to see who could get to the table first, who could get to the front seat of the car — this is just typical sibling rivalry. They egged each other on."

"Travis was alway trying to get at his older brother to pay attention to him, so there were a lot of fights," Donna continued to Today. "That's just the way boys are."

Getting emotional, Donna then reflected on what it's like to see her sons achieve such great success.

"You see them as kids and you wonder how they're going to relate to other children and you don't really know," she said. "They're the best in their city, the best maybe in their state, and you don't know how that's going to relate to the rest of the country, you just have no idea. I know that they're very talented and very athletic. It was just a joy to go to all the games — lacrosse, baseball, hockey — they played almost every single sport you can think of; basketball. So it's just been a pure joy to watch them compete and be allowed to do it for this many years. It's just amazing."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans
Bob Levey/Getty Images

When prompted about how she will comfort the losing son, Donna shared: "There isn't anything I can possibly say. Just give him a hug and tell them that I love them. That's it, that's all you can do."

Proving her equal solidarity to both of her sons, Donna traveled 1,300 miles in one day to see both of them play in their NFL Wild Card games.

The proud mom watched Jason and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, and then boarded a flight to Kansas City where she surprised Travis post-game. NFL's official Twitter account celebrated Donna's impressive feat by posting a photo of her mid-cheer and writing, "She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom."

After winning their respective divisional championship games on Jan. 29, both Jason and Travis found they were heading to the Super Bowl LVII when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play each other on Feb. 12.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The brothers are no strangers to the Super Bowl. Jason won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, while Travis was a champ at Super Bowl LIV, helping Patrick Mahomes defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis also played in Super Bowl LV but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite their competitive nature, the boys have always been supportive of the other's success. "The happiest I've ever been for him was seeing him win the Super Bowl and seeing how crazy he went on the field," Travis told Sports Illustrated about his big brother Jason's Super Bowl win in 2018.

That experience and that love between them will make this year's game all that easier for Donna. "They've already got the first win under their belts, so this is going to be pure joy," she said on Today.

Related Articles
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images); Eli Manning attends the BBQGuys Design Center grand opening at BBQGuys Design Center on September 14, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Eli Manning Talks Sibling Rivalries as the Kelce Brothers Prepare to Face Off in the Super Bowl
Travis Kelce Donna Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce's Mom Travels Across Country to Attend Both Sons' Playoff Games in Same Day
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's Friendship Through the Years
Peyton and Eli Manning
Peyton and Eli Manning Fight Over Who Their Mom Loves More as They Prep for the Pro Bowl
Savannah Guthrie and Family Cheer on Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship Win: 'Fly Eagles Fly'
Savannah Guthrie and Family Cheer on Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes, Eli Apple
Brittany Mahomes Tweets Snarky Message for Bengals' Eli Apple After Chiefs' Playoffs Win
This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of when this image was taken Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots, United States - 05 May 2022
Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges Days Before Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes, brittany mahomes
Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game
Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Unlikely to Return to Buccaneers, Going to Go Where He Can 'Win'
Smart TV
NFL BFFs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce 'Can't Even Put Into Words' Their Love for Each Other
philly xmas album 120122
Philadelphia Eagles Linemen Swap the Field for the Recording Studio for Charity Christmas Album
Michael B. Jordan ad
Super Bowl 2021: See All the Celebrity-Studded Commercials Released This Year (So Far!)
Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line
Buccaneers O-Line Player Says He 'Loves' that Tom Brady Yelled at Them During Sunday's Game