Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl

Donna Kelce will be cheering on both of her sons at the Super Bowl — though it seems there's one who slightly might have the edge in her heart.

The mother of two was thrust into the spotlight days ago when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spots in Super Bowl LVII — making her boys, Eagles' center Jason Kelce, 35, and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, 33, the first brothers ever to face off at the Big Game.

That also cements Donna as the first mom ever to have two sons play against each other at the Super Bowl. She's been celebrating the milestone on social media since, wearing a Jersey made up of both Chiefs and Eagles and making it clear that she's not choosing favorites.

But during a live appearance on the Today show Wednesday, the Cleveland, Ohio native confessed to Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin that while she'll be rooting for "the offense" and "every time somebody has a ball," there is one team she favors.

"Both fan bases are absolutely amazing; just give everything that they have on game day," she said when pressed, before admitting that the Eagles have a slight edge.

"Jason would say I'm going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis. And I keep telling him, 'No, you've given me grandchildren.' So we'll leave it at that," Donna said. "It's always about the grands."

Asked by Guthrie how she feels about making history, Donna was quick to note that she's likely only he first of many.

"Well you knew it was going to happen eventually to somebody because there are so many brothers in the NFL right now playing at a high level," Donna said. "It just happened to be that we were the lucky ones first so, I think it'll probably be more and more prominent."

She went on to open up about how she thinks she'll be feeling on Super Bowl Sunday, telling Melvin that she doesn't expect to have any nerves going in.

"I'll just be so elated. Probably some tears. It'll just be a very, very emotional moment," she said. "I'm a true fan of football. This is going to be so awesome."

"We're going to really enjoy this, have a great time," the boy mom continued. "Obviously there's going to be someone going home heartbroken; they won't have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table. But, you know, this is going to be an awesome event and I'm really looking forward to it."

As far as sibling rivalry growing up, she admitted to the Today anchors that her sons are like most brothers out there: competitive.

"There were a lot of fights," she recalled of when the athletes were younger. "Everything was a competition. It was a competition to see who could get to the table first, who could get to the front seat of the car — this is just typical sibling rivalry. They egged each other on."

"Travis was alway trying to get at his older brother to pay attention to him, so there were a lot of fights," Donna continued to Today. "That's just the way boys are."

Getting emotional, Donna then reflected on what it's like to see her sons achieve such great success.

"You see them as kids and you wonder how they're going to relate to other children and you don't really know," she said. "They're the best in their city, the best maybe in their state, and you don't know how that's going to relate to the rest of the country, you just have no idea. I know that they're very talented and very athletic. It was just a joy to go to all the games — lacrosse, baseball, hockey — they played almost every single sport you can think of; basketball. So it's just been a pure joy to watch them compete and be allowed to do it for this many years. It's just amazing."

When prompted about how she will comfort the losing son, Donna shared: "There isn't anything I can possibly say. Just give him a hug and tell them that I love them. That's it, that's all you can do."

Proving her equal solidarity to both of her sons, Donna traveled 1,300 miles in one day to see both of them play in their NFL Wild Card games.

The proud mom watched Jason and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, and then boarded a flight to Kansas City where she surprised Travis post-game. NFL's official Twitter account celebrated Donna's impressive feat by posting a photo of her mid-cheer and writing, "She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom."

After winning their respective divisional championship games on Jan. 29, both Jason and Travis found they were heading to the Super Bowl LVII when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play each other on Feb. 12.

The brothers are no strangers to the Super Bowl. Jason won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, while Travis was a champ at Super Bowl LIV, helping Patrick Mahomes defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis also played in Super Bowl LV but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite their competitive nature, the boys have always been supportive of the other's success. "The happiest I've ever been for him was seeing him win the Super Bowl and seeing how crazy he went on the field," Travis told Sports Illustrated about his big brother Jason's Super Bowl win in 2018.

That experience and that love between them will make this year's game all that easier for Donna. "They've already got the first win under their belts, so this is going to be pure joy," she said on Today.