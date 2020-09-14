Dominic Thiem Wins 2020 U.S. Open Men's Singles Final, Scores First Grand Slam Victory

Both Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem were playing for their first Grand Slam victory

Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev to win the 2020 U.S. Open men's singles final on Sunday, marking his first Grand Slam victory.

It was a game of endurance as the four-hour match concluded in five sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev took the first set 6-2 and the second 6-4 but Thiem won the third set 6-4 and the fourth 6-3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was the second deciding set tiebreak in a men's final since the 2019 Wimbledon match when Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer.

Sunday's match marked the tenth meeting between Zverev and Thiem.

Image zoom Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Thiem, ranked second in the world among men's tennis players, most recently reached the finals in the 2019 French Open and 2020 Australian Open, but ultimately lost.

The 27-year-old Austrian joked around with reporters ahead of the match, saying of his chances, "If I win I have my first. If not, I have to call Andy Murray (and ask) how it is with 0-4," according to the U.S. Open website.

Thiem continued, reiterating, "[I’m] just going to go in fully focused, like in all the six previous matches. Well, the world continues no matter what the result is, so it's going to be fine."

Zverev, ranked fifth before the Sunday final, played Thiem in the semifinals back in the Australian Open. It was the furthest the 23-year-old German had ever made it in a Grand Slam tournament until the 2020 U.S. Open.

Image zoom Frank Franklin II/AP/Shutterstock

For the second time since 2003, Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal were not the finalists.

Thiem is the first Austrian to win an Open. Had Zverev won, he would've been the first German to win the U.S. Open since Boris Becker did in 1989.

Image zoom Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

On Saturday, Naomi Osaka won the 2020 U.S. Open Women's Singles final, defeating Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.