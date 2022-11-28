Dolphins' Raheem Mostert on Struggling with Access to Dental Hygiene as a Kid

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert didn't get the chance to start prioritizing his dental hygiene until he was a teenager, and he wants to make sure that doesn't happen to future generations.

Mostert, 30, tells PEOPLE he "didn't have the best access to dental or healthcare growing up" and as a result, "dental hygiene didn't have a big role" in his life until he was in high school.

The NFL star recognizes that, like him, many American kids are unable to get the basic items they need to make dental health a priority, and is partnering with Oral B and Crest to encourage young people to get serious about their own oral health.

As part of their partnership with Mostert, Crest and Oral Bee will be donating a product to a child in need for each donation or each product that's being purchased this month.

"Today in America, millions of kids woke up this morning without access to basics many of us take for granted, such as a toothbrush and toothpaste," Mostert told his Instagram followers. "Too many kids are forced to use their fingers or washcloths...or simply go without."

Mostert tells PEOPLE, "You only get one set of teeth and that's something many people don't really understand."

Growing up, Mostert says he "didn't have the best of anything" nor "a role model to look up to" who could speak out about the importance of personal hygiene.

That's why it was important to the Dolphins player to use his platform as a professional athlete to give back, especially to his younger fans. "That's where it starts, the future starts with the kids," says Mostert.

Now that he has three sons of his own, Mostert says he's had to get creative when encouraging his boys to brush their teeth. "I will tell you, you have to get toothbrushes that are interesting," he laughs.

Mostert says he and his wife found luck with "a banana toothbrush" when their boys were younger, but now they've graduated to electric brushes.

"We try to get them going at an early age," he says of teaching his boys the importance of dental health. "Just doing those little things and a routine, it'll help. It'll go a long way for sure."

The Dolphins running back also wants to instill the importance of giving back in his sons. "To show them that it's important for our family to give back in a way where kids that are their age or even a little bit older need access and need help can get that."

Now, Mostert says giving back has become a priority in his house. "Honestly, seeing the progress inspires you to do more," he says.