The athlete said he's seen the Broadway show twice and "a couple several times" on Disney+

Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins Is Obsessed with Hamilton — Watch Him Singing During Practice

NFL star Christian Wilkins isn't throwing away his shot at a Broadway career!

During a recent practice session, the Miami Dolphins player was caught on a hot-mic singing along to the Hamilton soundtrack and asking his fellow teammates and coaches if they were also "Hamilfans."

The hilarious clip, reshared on Instagram Monday by Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. but previously posted by the Dolphins, features Wilkins singing to himself on the football field, proudly belting the lyrics to songs like "Wait for It," "My Shot" and "Stay Alive."

"I am the one thing in life I can control," Odom Jr. captioned the video, which are also the lyrics that Wilkins sang at the practice.

During his time on the sidelines, the 24-year-old asked his teammates about their interest in the hit Broadway show.

"You a Hamilfan too?" he asked. "You lyin'. Did you watch it on Disney+?"

The athlete went on to share that he's seen the show twice on Broadway, and "a couple several times" on Disney+, where the award-winning musical is currently streaming.

"And I am not throwing away my shot," Wilkins crooned as he jogged down the field.

"It's been my camp soundtrack," he revealed. "I'm trying to build up enough juice so I can meet the original cast, but I ain't that cool yet. I'm still working though."

"What's your favorite song on there?" Wilkins asked one of the coaches, before being called back onto the field.

"Oh s—t, I got to go," a distracted Wilkins said.

Wilkins' adorable fandom caught the attention of many, including celebs like Kristen Bell and Broadway stars Ashley Park and Jared Dixon.

"Hahha omg so cute!" Bell replied.

"He wanna wear that opening coat!!! 😂," teased Dixon, who currently tours as Aaron Burr in the Broadway show.

Mean Girls star Park added, "AMAZINGGGG 😂😂💙."

Wilkins also responded to Odom Jr. about his singing skills, writing, "💯 I can’t do it like you but I tried," which the Hamilton actor refuted, asserting he was "exceptional."

"It’s the spirit," Odom Jr. said. "The spirit is right!! We all gotta start there! 😂"

The Dolphins also later shared a clip of Wilkins wearing a Hamilton-inspired ensemble while boarding a team bus.