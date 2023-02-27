The Miami Dolphins' Byron Jones Says He 'Can't Run or Jump' After 'Regrettable' NFL Injuries

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones has a warning for other NFL players.

The 30-year-old athlete called his time in the NFL "an honor and a privilege" but warned current and future football players against minimizing injuries and using quick-fix pain management solutions.

In a tweet, Jones said that "much has changed" over his eight years in the NFL. "Today, I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game," he continued.

Specifically, Jones, who did not play in any games last season due to an injury to his Achilles tendon, advised against accepting "pills" and "injections" offered as a solution to injuries sustained on the football field.

"DO NOT take the pills they give you. Do NOT take the injections they give you," he wrote, adding, "If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications."

Jones followed up his initial tweet with another, telling fans it was "an honor and a privilege to play in the NFL," but added that "it came at a regrettable cost."

"In my opinion, no amount of professional success of financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities," he said. "Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

Alex Menendez/AP/Shutterstock

According to ESPN, a source close to Jones said he is not retiring from the NFL.

Jones was a Pro Bowl select in 2018 and signed a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $82 million in 2020.