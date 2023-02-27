The Miami Dolphins' Byron Jones Says He 'Can't Run or Jump' After 'Regrettable' NFL Injuries

"DO NOT take the pills they give you. Do NOT take the injections they give you," Jones wrote on Twitter

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 02:28 PM
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) walks on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, in Miami Gardens, Fla Giants Dolphins Football, Miami Gardens, United States - 05 Dec 2021
Photo: Doug Murray/AP/Shutterstock

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones has a warning for other NFL players.

The 30-year-old athlete called his time in the NFL "an honor and a privilege" but warned current and future football players against minimizing injuries and using quick-fix pain management solutions.

In a tweet, Jones said that "much has changed" over his eight years in the NFL. "Today, I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game," he continued.

Specifically, Jones, who did not play in any games last season due to an injury to his Achilles tendon, advised against accepting "pills" and "injections" offered as a solution to injuries sustained on the football field.

"DO NOT take the pills they give you. Do NOT take the injections they give you," he wrote, adding, "If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications."

Jones followed up his initial tweet with another, telling fans it was "an honor and a privilege to play in the NFL," but added that "it came at a regrettable cost."

"In my opinion, no amount of professional success of financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities," he said. "Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) steps to the line during a NFL football game, in Tampa, Fla Dolphins Buccaneers Football, Tampa, United States - 10 Oct 2021
Alex Menendez/AP/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to ESPN, a source close to Jones said he is not retiring from the NFL.

Jones was a Pro Bowl select in 2018 and signed a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $82 million in 2020.

Related Articles
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Damar Hamlin's Recovery After Cardiac Arrest
J.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and T. J. Watt attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California
The Watt Brothers: Everything to Know About the NFL Family
Nick and Joey Bosa
Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Willis McGahee
10 Former NFL Players Suing League Over Alleged 'Wrongful Denial' of Disability Payments
Conrad Dobler
Former Arizona Cardinals Guard Conrad Dobler, Dubbed Football's 'Dirtiest Player,' Dead at 72
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
All About Andy Reid, the Chiefs Coach Facing Off His Former Team in Super Bowl 2023
Patrick Mahomes family
All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin
Greg Olsen Family
Greg Olsen's Family: All About the NFL Broadcaster's Wife and Kids
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
All About Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: From Pennsylvania Kid to NFL Starter
Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts
Mac Jones' Dad Predicted NFL Stardom for His Son, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa — and Got It in Writing
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Tua Tagovailoa: Former NFL Players Urge Dolphins QB to Sit Rest of Season After Latest Concussion
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Tom Brady #12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers answers questions at a press conference following the 2022 Buccaneers minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
New England Patriots Share Hilarious Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement News 