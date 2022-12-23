Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Reinstated After Suspension Reduced Following Assault Allegations

Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by an independent arbitrator after his 324-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy was cut to 194 games.

The pitcher, 31, hasn't played in an MLB game since June 2021, after a San Diego woman accused him of sexually assaulting her, which he has denied. The league announced his two-season suspension in April.

Bauer was reinstated this week by arbitrator Martin F. Scheinman, and will receive docked pay for the first 50 games of the 2023 season, per ESPN.

Trevor Bauer. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

"While we are pleased that Mr. Bauer has been reinstated immediately, we disagree that any discipline should have been imposed," his legal team of Jon Fetterolf, Shawn Holley and Rachel Luba shared in a statement. "That said, Mr. Bauer looks forward to his return to the field, where his goal remains to help his team win a World Series."

Bauer's first accuser — who PEOPLE chose not to name at the time — previously obtained a protective order against Bauer under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act, her attorney, Marc Garelick, said in 2021. In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Garelick claimed the woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" as a result of the alleged assault, in which she claimed Bauer performed violent acts during sex. Bauer's agent at the time denied the allegation and claimed that the accusation was derived from a "brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship." As CNN reports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to press criminal charges over the allegations.

Also in 2021, The Washington Post reported that the pitcher was the subject of a temporary order of protection for an Ohio woman who accused him of physical abuse. Per sealed court records obtained by the outlet, the woman alleged that Bauer punched and choked her without her consent while having sex in 2017. Bauer denied that allegation, and claimed that the Post ran "a salacious story disseminating defamatory statements, false information, and baseless allegations."

Following the accusations, Bauer was suspended from the MLB for two seasons without pay — a decision he appealed. Now the Dodgers have 14 days from reinstatement to decide if they want to put Bauer back on the field, and must make their decision by Jan. 6.

"We have just been informed of the arbitrator's ruling and will comment as soon as practical," the Dodgers wrote in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

The MLB shared a statement on Thursday, writing, "while we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator's decision, which upholds baseball's longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence."

"We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation," the league continued. "Due to the collectively bargained confidentiality provisions of the joint program, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

The pitcher shared his hopes for the season on Twitter after the news of his reinstatement. "The 2023 season Vlog is going to be 🔥🔥! Can't wait to see y'all out at a stadium soon," he wrote.