Hall of Famer and Former Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda, 93, Hospitalized in Intensive Care

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in intensive care in Orange County, California, the MLB team confirmed on Sunday.

Lasorda, 93, is "resting comfortably," according to the team's statement on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the statement read.

Last month, Lasorda was in attendance for the Dodger's World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas, according to ESPN and CNN.

According to ESPN, Lasorda started with the Dodgers in 1949 as a minor league pitcher. After serving as the team's third-base coach from 1973 to 1976, he was hired as team manager, a role he served for two decades.

Under Lasorda's management, the team won two World Series titles, four National League pennants and eight division titles. In total, the Dodgers won 1,599 games while managed by Lasorda, CNN reported.

In 1996, Lasorda reportedly suffered a heart attack, which led to his retirement. The following year, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Image zoom Tommy Lasorda | Credit: Kidwiler Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Image zoom Tommy Lasorda | Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Lasorda also managed the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic baseball team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. By doing so, he became the first manager to win a World Series championship and the first to lead a team to an Olympic gold medal.

Lasorda married his wife, Jo Lasorda, in 1950 after meeting in Jo's hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, while he was playing there for the Greenville Spinners.