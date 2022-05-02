Major League Baseball announced Bauer's 324-game suspension on Friday, citing its domestic violence and sexual assault policies, according to ESPN and The Athletic

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Suspended for 2 Seasons by MLB, Third Woman Accuses Him of Sexual Assault

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after giving up a hit to Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after giving up a hit to Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball has suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two years over allegations of domestic violence — and a third accuser has come forward.

The league announced the 324-game suspension on Friday, citing its domestic violence and sexual assault policies, according to ESPN and The Athletic. The decision comes after "an extensive investigation by MLB's Department of Investigations."

Bauer, 31, vowed to appeal the decision and denied the accusations against him "in the strongest possible terms" in a statement shared after MLB's announcement.

"I am appealing this action and expect to prevail," Bauer said. "As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Credit: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Dodgers said in a separate statement that the team has "cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began," and "fully" supports the league's "Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner's enforcement of the Policy."

"The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault," the team said, later adding, "we understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner's decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete."

Bauer, winner of the 2020 National League Cy Young Award, has been accused of sexual assault by three different women. The third woman's story, which has been shared with MLB, was reported by The Washington Post shortly after Bauer's suspension was announced.

The Columbus woman claims Bauer choked her unconscious without her consent during a 2013 sexual encounter, when Bauer was playing in the minor leagues, and said she woke up on his bathroom floor.

During another sexual encounter a few months later, the woman alleges she passed out once again, this time as Bauer had his hands wrapped around her neck. After coming to, she claims Bauer told her that she had begun convulsing on the hotel room bed.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The woman also claims that Bauer agreed to stop choking her unconscious, but did not follow through with his promise, per the Post. She is also accusing him of having anal sex with her while she was unconscious and without her consent.

The woman produced a text message from Bauer to the Post in which she alleges he said, "I want to f— you while you're completely unconscious."

In a statement responding to the allegations, Bauer said he "had a casual and wholly consensual sexual relationship" with the Columbus woman from 2013 to 2018 while playing for Triple-A Columbus Clippers. He also alleged that the woman has sent him more than 100 "sexually explicit photos and videos" since 2019.

"None of our meetings ever involved a single non-consensual, let alone illegal, act," Bauer said. He also alleged that the woman was "the one who introduced me to choking, both in our relationship and as a consensual act during sex."

"The incidents she detailed to the Washington Post – and specifically the one that involved non-consensual choking in which she claims to have convulsed and woken up on a hotel floor – absolutely never occurred, in any capacity. Additionally, at no point during sex or otherwise did I ever hit her."

Trevor Bauer Trevor Bauer | Credit: Rob Tringali/Getty

Bauer claimed the woman "continued to contact me through 2021 to share additional unsolicited sexually explicit videos, to make small talk, wish me happy birthday multiple times and even to ask a personal favor."

He also claimed to have "not responded to a single message" since an alleged "fight" between the two in 2019, which the woman told the Post was sparked after she grew tired of how Bauer treated her.

However, Bauer said the disagreement "involved her wanting her to visit me for sex and me asking if she planned to stay the night or not because I wasn't sure if she had work the next day, and she took offense."

In the Post article, the Columbus woman confirmed that she did continue to text Bauer, but said, "That doesn't negate the fact that he pushed boundaries I don't want pushed."

Bauer alleged the woman then "hired a lawyer who attempted to solicit a financial settlement on October 19, 2021 in exchange for resolving her 'issue' and not to speak with MLB." The pitcher said he declined, refusing "to be extorted."

Bauer also accused Post reporter Gus Garcia-Roberts of trying to "pursue anything — regardless of evidence, corroboration, contrary information or motives — that he can force into supporting this concept while ignoring everything that contradicts that notion."

Trevor Bauer Trevor Bauer | Credit: Harry How/Getty

The Dodgers player said he and his representatives made Garcia-Roberts, his editor and the Post's legal counsel "aware of a wealth of information contrary to what was alleged" in addition to questioning the journalist's motives.

"After spending 10 months looking into my sex life, he spent at most 3.5 days looking into any contrary information that didn't align with the narrative he already decided on," Bauer said.

The Columbus woman's attorney, Joseph Tacopina, declined to comment on Bauer's response. The Post did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It is unclear if Bauer will be criminally charged following the allegations reported on Friday.

Bauer was first placed on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, after a San Diego woman accused the pitcher of violating her consent during two separate sexual encounters earlier in the year.

According to a restraining order request filed last summer, the 27-year-old woman claimed Bauer choked her with her own hair "without asking" until she lost consciousness and later awoke to the pitcher having anal sex with her without consent.

Trevor Bauer Trevor Bauer | Credit: Rob Tringali/Getty

The woman said a similar encounter occurred when she visited Bauer's home for a second time that May. In addition to losing consciousness, the woman alleged Bauer repeatedly punched her in the face when she came to.

In August 2021, Los Angeles prosecutors chose not to pursue criminal charges against Bauer. That same month, a second woman accused Bauer of assault.

According to documents obtained by the Post at the time, the unnamed Ohio woman alleged that Bauer punched and choked her without her consent while they were having sex back in 2017.

The athlete also allegedly sent the woman a text message saying he doesn't "feel like spending time in jail for killing someone," adding in another text, "and that's what would happen if I saw you again." The messages led the woman to obtain an order of protection, her lawyers said at the time.

The Ohio woman received a temporary order of protection against Bauer in 2020, citing multiple threats from the pitcher, the Post reported last August. Six weeks later, she dismissed the order following threats of legal action from Bauer's legal team.

Bauer denied both women's allegations and accused the Post of choosing "to ignore much of this information and to run a salacious story disseminating defamatory statements, false information, and baseless allegations" regarding the second woman's story.

He also claimed his second accuser had attempted to "extort me for millions of dollars last year in exchange for her not coming forward with false claims."