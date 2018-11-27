Dodgers Pitcher Kenley Jansen Says He's 'Doing Good' After Heart Surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen is recovering after undergoing his second heart surgery, according to MLB.com.

Jansen — who has a heart condition that can cause an irregular heartbeat at high altitudes, MLB.com reported — posted an update from his hospital bed to social media on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While a Mariah Carey tune played in the background, Jansen said, “Guys I’m fine, anesthesia is finally out of my system. So I’m doing good, enjoying the Christmas spirit.”

He teased, “We’ll see you guys soon, 2019, stronger than ever.”

The caption of the video read, “Thank you for your good thoughts, kind messages and prayers. 🙏🏽 #ChristmasSpirit 🎄#StrongerThanEver2019.”

According to MLB.com, Kansen underwent an ablation procedure in Los Angeles. A statement from the team to MLB.com said, “The procedure went as expected and Jansen is resting comfortably in the hospital. The club anticipates Jansen will be ready for Spring Training and available on Opening Day.”

Kenley Jansen Kenley Jansen/Facebook

Kenley Jansen Harry How/Getty

The 31-year-old previously had an episode of atrial fibrillation — or increased heart rate — in August, according to MLB.com. He first had heart surgery back in 2012.

Just earlier this year, Jansen welcomed a son — Kyrian Jeremiah Jansen — with his wife Gianni Jansen on August 22.

Welcome to the world —

Kyrian Jeremiah Jansen

Born: 8:14 a.m.

8 pounds 11 ounces

19 inches @giannikjansen 🙏🏽 — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) August 22, 2018

Our baby Kyrian is 3 months today -a beautiful reminder of how grateful I am for him and my entire family and loved ones. Praying that God keeps us all healthy, happy and together for many years to come. Wishing you and your families the same. God bless. 🙏🏽#HappyThanksgiving 🦃🍽 pic.twitter.com/rGH1zGjXK6 — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) November 22, 2018

The athlete is also dad to Natalia, 5, and Kaden, 3.