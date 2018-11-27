Dodgers Pitcher Kenley Jansen Says He's 'Doing Good' After Heart Surgery

Lindsay Kimble
November 27, 2018 02:53 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen is recovering after undergoing his second heart surgery, according to MLB.com.

Jansen — who has a heart condition that can cause an irregular heartbeat at high altitudes, MLB.com reported — posted an update from his hospital bed to social media on Monday.

While a Mariah Carey tune played in the background, Jansen said, “Guys I’m fine, anesthesia is finally out of my system. So I’m doing good, enjoying the Christmas spirit.”

He teased, “We’ll see you guys soon, 2019, stronger than ever.”

The caption of the video read, “Thank you for your good thoughts, kind messages and prayers. 🙏🏽 #ChristmasSpirit 🎄#StrongerThanEver2019.”

According to MLB.com, Kansen underwent an ablation procedure in Los Angeles. A statement from the team to MLB.com said, “The procedure went as expected and Jansen is resting comfortably in the hospital. The club anticipates Jansen will be ready for Spring Training and available on Opening Day.”

Kenley Jansen
Kenley Jansen/Facebook
Kenley Jansen
Harry How/Getty

The 31-year-old previously had an episode of atrial fibrillation — or increased heart rate — in August, according to MLB.com. He first had heart surgery back in 2012.

Just earlier this year, Jansen welcomed a son — Kyrian Jeremiah Jansen — with his wife Gianni Jansen on August 22.

The athlete is also dad to Natalia, 5, and Kaden, 3.

