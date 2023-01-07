Los Angeles Dodgers Officially Part Ways with Pitcher Trevor Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially cut ties with Trevor Bauer, the pitcher who was suspended by Major League Baseball over allegedly violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.

Bauer sat out 194 games of his initial 324-game suspension after an independent arbitrator reduced the suspension last month.

The pitcher, 31, hasn't played in an MLB game since June 2021, after a San Diego woman accused him of sexually assaulting her, which he denied and prosecutors in Los Angeles later declined to charge.

"The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused," the team shared in a Friday statement. "From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball's investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Dodgers organization continued, adding that "two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in the case — one by Commissioner [Rob] Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator — concluded that Mr. Bauer's actions warranted the longest-ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization."

After arbitrator Martin F. Scheinman reinstated Bauer last month, the organization had 14 days to decide if it wanted to put the Cy Young winner back on the field in a Dodgers uniform, and had to make the decision by Friday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bauer shared a statement to Twitter following the news that he would not be returning to the Dodgers, writing that he spoke with "Dodgers leadership" in Arizona on Thursday and was told "they wanted me to return and pitch for the team this year."

"While I am disappointed by the organization's decision today, I appreciate the wealth of support I've received from the Dodgers clubhouse," Bauer wrote. "I wish the players all the best and look forward to competing elsewhere."