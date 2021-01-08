Dodgers' Legend Tommy Lasorda Dies at 93

Tommy Lasorda has died, the Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed in a statement on Twitter, Friday. He was 93.

Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home on Thursday night at 10:09 p.m. local time, the Dodgers said. He was transported to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m.

The former pitcher — who spent two decades as manager of the Dodgers from the 70s to 90s — had just been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after being hospitalized in November for an undisclosed medical issue, ESPN reported.

“Tommy Lasorda was one of the finest managers our game has ever known," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "He loved life as a Dodger. His career began as a pitcher in 1949 but he is, of course, best known as the manager of two World Series champions and four pennant-winning clubs. His passion, success, charisma and sense of humor turned him into an international celebrity, a stature that he used to grow our sport."

Continued Manfred's statement, "Tommy welcomed Dodger players from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Japan, South Korea and elsewhere — making baseball a stronger, more diverse and better game. He served Major League Baseball as the Global Ambassador for the first two editions of the World Baseball Classic and managed Team USA to gold in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney."

"Tommy loved family, the United States, the National Pastime and the Dodgers, and he made them all proud during a memorable baseball life."

In total, Lasorda was with the Dodgers organization for 71 seasons, including 14 as a special advisor to the chairman.

A Pennsylvania native, Lasorda is survived by his wife of 70 years Jo, as well as their daughter Laura, and a granddaughter Emily Tess.