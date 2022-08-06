Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at First Game Back Since Famed Announcer's Death: 'We'll Miss You'

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday paid tribute to legendary announcer Vin Scully in their first game back since his death on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for more than 60 years before his retirement in October 2016 after more than 9,000 games, was honored with a number of emotional memorials throughout the evening.

Flans flooded Dodgers Stadium wearing shirts with illustrations of Scully's face and name on them, many decorated with the image of a microphone — symbolic for the Hall of Fame broadcaster's illustrious career. Some ever brought their Vin Scully replica mic statue, made for fans in 2014.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

A wall of memorabilia for Scully was constructed featured paintings and photographs of him, including an "I'll miss you" quote from Scully that held extra special weight. One picture even showed a scoreboard displaying words said by Scully in his 2016 signoff: "May God give you for every storm a rainbow, for every tear a smile, for every care a promise, and a blessing in each trial."

There was also at least three bouquets of flowers around the stadium: one placed under Scully's photo on the Dodger's Hall of Fame wall, one by a press room wall where more pictures of Scully hung, and one beside the retired Vic Scully mic that is secured on the stadium's rafters.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

Los Angeles Dodgers

The game itself started with a moment of silence from players and a crowded stadium of fans.

"We are grateful to all who have been sharing their respects here at 1000 Vin Scully Avenue and across the country," the stadium's announcer said at the top of the game, as players and baseball-goers placed their hats over their hearts. "At this time we ask that you please join us in a moment of silence for our friend Vin."

After the moment of respect, came an eight-minute video tribute to Scully narrated by fellow sports commentator Charley Steiner. Steiner called Scully a "master storyteller, a poet and an artist."

The video montage outlined Scully's career, including his audition as an announcer for the Dodgers four months out of college. In the audition process, Scully covered a Boston University-Maryland football game from the roof of Boston's Fenway Park. "Vin passed the audition with flying colors," Steiner said.

Vin became the voice of the Dodgers at the age of 25. Said Steiner: "He loved the city of Los Angeles and the fans, who he loved just as much as they loved him."

Another montage video showed photos of Scully throughout the years, from his first times at the stadium to pictures with his late wife Sandra Scully.

The montage was backed by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's popular cover of "Over The Rainbow."

Following the videos, manager Dave Roberts addressed the crowd with the Dodgers players behind him.

"Vin you will be missed," Roberts said, "we love you and we will think about you everyday."

He continued, "Every game that we come here, every fan that shows up to Dodgers stadium – there's a reason you will always be remembered, you will be linked to these five words: 'It's time for Dodger baseball.' "

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty

After Scully iconic words, Roberts asked the stadium to join him in saying them in unison. "So now, 50,000 Dodgers fans get on your feet and count to three and yell at loud as you can so that Mr. Vin can hear us in blue heaven," he said, before the crowd screamed and cheered.

Near the end of Friday's ceremony, Scully's successors and current Dodgers announcers Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser unveiled a new banner to hang from their booth that read, "Vin- We'll Miss You." The unveiling was met with cheers from the crowd.

Also during the homage, the Dodger players gathered on the field and posed in front of a VIN microphone logo that was spray-painted on the pitcher's mound.

Los Angeles Dodgers

On Tuesday, the MLB team confirmed Scully's passing on its official Twitter page, changing its header to a photo of the late legend, and switching its profile photo to his first name with a microphone. Scully was 94.

"He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more," the team shared in a touching statement. "He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw."

The organization went on to salute Scully as "the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of Los Angeles."

"We have lost an icon," Dodger President & CEO Stan Kasten added. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."

Gary Leonard/Getty

Stars from across the athletic industry paid their respects to Scully after his passing.

Scully's final words in his last broadcast also went vial after his death.

"You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know, in my heart, I've always needed you more than you've ever needed me, and I'll miss our time together more than I can say," he said at the time. "But, you know what, there will be a new day, and, eventually, a new year, and when the upcoming winter gives way to spring, ooh, rest assured, once again, it will be time for Dodger baseball."