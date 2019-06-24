Dodgers Fan Taken to the Hospital After Being Hit in the Head by Foul Ball

Image zoom

A Dodgers fan was hospitalized after being struck in the head by a foul ball during Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

The girl, whose name was not released, was hit during the bottom of the first inning, after first baseman Cody Bellinger knocked the ball deep beyond the stadium’s protective netting, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Seated in the fourth row from the field, the girl initially opted to stay in her seat, nursing her injury with an ice pack. After about 15 minutes, she left for the hospital, where she was being taken out of precaution.

Bellinger, 23, was immediately concerned after seeing his foul ball strike the girl in the head, and checked on her between innings, as captured in a Twitter video shared by a fan.

“It was weird. I saw it literally hit her face,” Bellinger told Dodgers radio host David Vassegh after the game. “I’m sure it was tough for everyone. I went over the next half inning to make sure. She said she was all right and gave me a thumbs up.”

The outlet added that the medic who checked on the woman said that she was alert and able to answer questions.

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After the game, which the Dodgers won 6-3, Bellinger stated he would be in support of extending netting at baseball stadiums.

“I would assume,” he told Vasegh. “That would be a smart decision just to protect those fans in the front row that don’t have the reaction time.”

Last season, 79-year-old Linda Goldbloom was also struck by a foul ball that went beyond the netting at Dodger Stadium. Four days later, she died from her injuries.