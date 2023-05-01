Dodgers Fan Catches Foul Ball While Holding His Baby and a Beer: 'Dad Power'

A star was born at Dodger Stadium this weekend — and he wasn't playing on the field!

An MLB fan caught a foul ball with one hand while holding a beer with another, all while supporting his baby on his chest at the same time, during the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday evening.

"Dad's making plays, nice," the game's announcer said while recapping the ordeal. "A beverage, a baby and a baseball."

After the incredible feat, many on the internet celebrated the "dad power," with one user writing, "He's MVP!!!" as another added, "Not all heroes wear capes!"

The catch took place when the St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman hit the ball into the second deck down the first-base line, according to MLB.

Cameras panned into the area where the foul ball would land when the multitasking dad made the catch. The entire section, including another little one in her parent's arms, began cheering for the fan as a result.

The Los Angeles team went on to defeat St. Louis 6-3, bringing their record to 6-13 and 9-6 at home. The Cardinals' record now sits at 10-19, with them being 5-11 in away match-ups.

"It felt like we manufactured all our runs today. We were able to move them over and drive them in," first baseman Freddie Freeman said, per ESPN. "It was nice. You can't always win games by hitting home runs."