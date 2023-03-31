Dodgers Fan Gets Body Slammed by Security While Trying to Propose on the Field

A Dodgers fan who ran onto the outfield to propose during Thursday's Opening Day game was aggressively knocked down by security — but he got a "yes!"

The man, who is identified by multiple publications as Ricardo Juarez, posted a video of his proposal-gone-sideways on social media Friday, showing the moment he rushed the field, and then security rushed him.

Wearing a Mookie Betts jersey, khakis and a Dodgers hat, the sushi chef is shown dropping to one knee just before a member of the stadium's security detail tackled him from the side.

The collision leveled the man and knocked his hat off, and he was handcuffed immediately.

But on Instagram he shared a happy ending to the brutal takedown: "She said YES 🙌🏻🙌🏻la amo," he wrote.

From another angle shared on social media, fans can be heard yelling and gasping at the moment Juarez was detained.

Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was seen raising his hands to his head as he watched the moment of impact.

Shortly afterwards, DMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" was played over Dodger Stadium's speakers.

A spokesman for the Dodgers did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.