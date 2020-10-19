Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Dislocated His Shoulder While Celebrating His Home Run: 'It Kinda Hurt'

"I'm going to maybe use my left arm [next time]," the baseball star said

Cody Bellinger is in good spirits after dislocating his shoulder during Sunday night's National League Championship Series game.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers player gave his team a 4-3 lead at the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 7, where he hit a pitch into right field that helped them advance to the World Series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon the completion of his run around the field and his return to home plate, Bellinger celebrated with his teammates, where he smashed arms with AJ Pollock before he did the same with Kiké Hernández. There, Bellinger dislocated his shoulder.

Later in the game, Bellinger motioned to a player off-screen that his shoulder had popped out of its socket, as seen in a video shared by SportsCenter.

Following the win for the L.A. team, Bellinger confirmed he obtained his injury while speaking with MLB Network.

"I hit Kiké's shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out, so I had to go back in the training room," Bellinger told the outlet after the game. "They popped it back in and I was ready to play some defense. It kinda hurt."

"I'm going to maybe use my left arm [next time]," he added. "I've never dislocated that one."

In a post-game interview with FOX, Hernández spoke out on being the one to give Bellinger his injury, playfully teasing, "You can take a positive out of everything and the positive here is that Belli now knows that he can’t mess with people who are way stronger than him."

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Skaggs' Widow and Mother Discuss His Legacy and the Foundation They Created in His Honor

The Dodgers will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays starting on Oct. 20 for the 116th MLB World Series.