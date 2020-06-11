Documentary About Basketball Legend Magic Johnson’s Life Coming in 2021 

The new film is one of many sports documentaries coming on the heels of the Michael Jordan series, The Last Dance

A documentary feature following the life and career of basketball great Magic Johnson is in the works.

The untitled documentary, from XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films, is set to premiere sometime in 2021, according to a Thursday news release.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” Bryn Mooser, CEO of XTR, said in the release. “As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”

Johnson has five NBA championship wins, three MVP titles, has appeared in 12 All-Star games and won an Olympic gold medal.

The film will document Johnson’s basketball career, as well as his business ventures as the CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises and his “role as a pillar of strength and leadership within the black community.”

It will also feature "unprecedented access" to Johnson, his family, business leaders and fellow NBA players.

"Growing up, we viewed Magic Johnson not only as an NBA Legend, but as a man who transcended the sport and became one of the most celebrated and accomplished businessmen of our lifetime,” said Jordan Fudge and Jeremy Allen, NSV Partners. “We are honored that we are able to assist in bringing to life the story of a man who has opened so many doors and inspired millions."

The upcoming documentary is one of many sports documentaries arriving on the heels of The Last Dance, the 10-part ESPN docuseries following Michael Jordan’s time on the Chicago Bulls. The Last Dance was a major success, becoming the most-watched documentary on ESPN in history at the time.

Shortly after it finished airing, ESPN debuted Lance, a new documentary series that catches up with cyclist Lance Armstrong in the years since he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs while chasing a record seven Tour de France titles.