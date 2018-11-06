When a Staten Island doctor heard a scream for help as he ran the New York City Marathon, he sprinted toward the voice instead of the finish line.

Theodore Strange found an unconscious woman, the Staten Island Advance, reported. “She was losing her color and she was foaming at the mouth,” Strange told the outlet. “And she didn’t have any [pulse].”

Sacrificing his own performance in the marathon, Strange gave the woman CPR and worked with emergency responders to give her a defibrillator, the Advance reported.

Those initial attempts did not restore the woman’s breathing, but “after two or three more shocks” from the responders’ equipment, “she was breathing on her own,” he told the outlet.

Strange serves as the vice chair of primary care of Northwell Health and the vice president of medical operations of Staten Island University Hospital, according to Northwell Health’s website.

The woman, who remained unconscious, was transported to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, while Strange finished the race in 5:16:47 — well over the four hours he was shooting for before he encountered the woman, according to the outlet.

“My concern was to make sure the woman was okay,” explained Strange, who told the Advance that he heard that the woman was getting better.

“It was a surreal moment,” he said about finding his family during the race after the medical ordeal. “When I reached them, I honestly broke down.”

