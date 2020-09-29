The LA team blew a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets earlier this month in the Western Conference semifinals

Doc Rivers Steps Down as Clippers Head Coach After 'a Disappointing Ending to Our Season'

Doc Rivers is no longer the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 58-year-old coach stepped down from the position, which he held for seven years, on Monday, the team announced in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times," Chairman Steve Ballmer said in a statement Monday. "He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise."

Ballmer added that he is "immeasurably grateful to Doc for his commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles."

"I am also extremely confident in our front office and our players," Ballmer's statement concluded. "We will find the right coach to lead us forward and help us reach our ultimate goals. We will begin the search and interview process immediately."

In his own statement, Rivers called the conclusion of the Clippers' 2020 season "disappointing."

"Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise," Rivers said. "When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization. While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won't be able to see them all through."

"Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support," he continued. "Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here."

The Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals earlier this month.

Though Rivers' final season with the Clippers ended in disappointment, he coached the team through five of their best regular seasons, ESPN reported. The team made the playoffs six out of the seven seasons Rivers was head coach and made it to the Western Conference semifinals in both 2014 and 2015 in addition to this year.

Rivers leaves the team with a record of 356-208 over seven seasons, the team's press release said.

Throughout his 21 years as a head coach, Rivers has missed the playoffs only five times, CBS Sports reported. In 2008, he led the Boston Celtics to win the championship.