Diver David Boudia Talks 'Pain of Defeat,' But Will 'Move Forward' After Not Qualifying for Olympic Team

David Boudia has sadly not qualified for the U.S. Olympic dive team.

The athlete, 32, opened up about his narrow loss on Sunday in a statement on Instagram.

"The pain of defeat," the diver wrote, alongside a photo of him in competition mode. "That's sports for ya, a rollercoaster of highs and lows."

Despite not making it at the Olympic Trials, Boudia voiced that he's still filled with "joy."

"I couldn't help but leave the pool last night filled with joy. It's easy to let yourself go down the path of things you could have done different, it's good to learn from your mistakes but dwelling on them will leave you discontent and that is not how I want to end my fight this week," Boudia said. "You have two choices in those moments, stay in defeat or move forward. I choose to move forward with joy & contentment!"

The Purdue Swim alum went on to congratulate Tyler Downs and Andrew Capobianco for qualifying the Olympic team in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. "I was unbelievably thrilled for @tylerdowns and @ajcapo99 They showed true grit through a grueling competition week and that's a heart of a champion, enduring through tough situations," Boudia wrote.

Boudia did, however, admit he "almost" had breakdown following an interaction with his 3-year-old daughter Mila - whom he shares with wife Sonnie along with Knox, 2, Dakoda, 6.

"As I arrived home from my 45 min drive from the Olympic Trials pool, I was greeted by my sweet Mila (it's Me-la btw)," the diver wrote. "She was at the pool cheering me on but the first question she asked me when I got out of my truck…. 'Have you ever caught a fire fly?' I almost lost it😭. It was so cute and put everything in perspective for me."

He added, "I can truly say I serve a great God and his plans and ways are far better than I will ever know. Even in defeat, he is good."

Boudia ended his post by thanking his "many supporters throughout this journey towards Tokyo that has allowed me to train hard" including his Purdue Divers teammates, sponsors and his family.

To his teammates, he wrote, "You have made these past four years so much fun and enjoyable. I loved working along side of you in the water and out."

In a message to his wife, his parents, and coach Adam Soldati, Boudia said, "Thank you keeping me grounded and rooted in what matters in life. Love you all very much ❤️."

"To be continued…." the diver concluded.

Boudia has four Olympic medals - including gold, silver, and two bronze. The diver has been on the U.S. Olympic team three times and was vying for a fourth time in the competition.

On Sunday, he finished third at the U.S. Olympic Trials by a small margin of 5.5 points while competing on the 3-meter springboard.

He was also the oldest amongst his competitors.

This year marked the first time in Boudia's career that he competed for the 3-meter, previously only competing on the 10-meter dive.

In April, Boudia told PEOPLE he had to get creative with Olympic training during lockdown and ended up using his kids' trampoline occasionally.

"My kids have a trampoline in the backyard - perfect for a springboard - which is what I'm doing for Tokyo," he told PEOPLE.

In addition, Boudia also has a weight room at his home for strength training. The overall adapted experience, he admitted to PEOPLE was "definitely different."