Diplo Runs the L.A. Marathon in Under 4 Hours: 'All That Matters Is That I Can Beat Oprah'

The "Wasted" musician also ran in the Miami Half Marathon last year

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 01:10 PM
Diplo finishes the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Meg Oliphant/Getty

Diplo had a specific goal in mind when he ran in the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

The 44-year-old DJ was spotted among the thousands of runners on Sunday, where he went out with a time goal — to beat Oprah Winfrey's four-hour and 29-minute finish from the 1994 Marine Corps Marathon.

"Today I run the LA marathon... tbh all that matters is that I can beat Oprah Winfrey time (she was pretty fast)," Diplo wrote on Instagram on Sunday morning.

The "Wasted" musician finished the marathon in three hours and 55 minutes, according to Running Magazine.

After completing the 26.2 miles of the route, Diplo indulged in a cigarette break and shared the news of his finish in an Instagram story.

Diplo finishes the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Meg Oliphant/Getty

Last year he ran in Miami's Half Marathon where he finished in just under two hours, according to Running, which also reported that Diplo initially got into the sport as a dare.

According to the outlet, a friend of the DJ dared him to run a marathon without training for it.

Olympian Alexi Pappas helped Diplo to his time goal on Sunday and congratulated him in an Instagram post afterward. "We were total gazelles out there," she joked in the caption of her post.

US DJ Diplo receives a medal after crossing the finish line during the 38th Los Angeles Marathon in Los Angeles, California, on March 19, 2023.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

On Tuesday, Lollapalooza announced Diplo will perform at the 2023 festival alongside artists like Yung Gravy, Sabrina Carpenter, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade, Maisie Peters, Suki Waterhouse, Holly Humberstone, Joy Oladokun and Ingrid Andress, among others.

Headliners for the August festival in Chicago include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow x Together.

