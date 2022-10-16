NBA's Dikembe Mutombo Is in 'Great Spirits' While Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor, League Says

"He is receiving the best care possible," Dikembe Mutombo's family shared in a statement issued by the NBA, announcing that the eight-time All-Star is being treated for a brain tumor

By
Published on October 16, 2022 01:20 PM
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 9: Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Atlanta Hawks against the Indiana Pacers on April 9, 1998 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 7: Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Atlanta Hawks waves his finger against the New York Knicks on April 7, 1998 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty

Basketball fans virtually rallied around Dikembe Mutombo, the retired NBA star, 56, who is reportedly in good hands and "good spirits" as he undergoes treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta, according to a statement issued Saturday by the league and his family.

"NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor," they announced. "He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment.

"Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," the statement added.

The fan-favorite icon was met with an outpouring of support from friends, fans and others in the NBA, including a few of his alma mater teams. "We're all pulling for you, Dikembe," wrote the Denver Nuggets on Twitter, the team on which Mutombo made his NBA debut.

Tony Ressler, principal owner of another of Mutombo's past teams, the Atlanta Hawks, issued a statement: "The Atlanta Hawks organization extends best wishes to Dikembe Mutombo for a full recovery as he begins treatment for a brain tumor.

"We know he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court," Ressler added. "Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Dikembe, Rose and their entire family."

"Thinking of Dikembe today! F cancer," wrote George Karl, former NBA player and head coach. "Dikembe Mutombo is the best of us…" Phoenix Suns alum Rex Chapman posted. "Praying for a full and speedy recovery, dear Dikembe. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family," wrote six-time NBA All-Star Pau Gasol.

RELATED VIDEO: Doctor Who Evaluated Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Has Been Fired

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mutombo played basketball for Georgetown University before he was selected by the Denver Nuggets as the fourth overall pick at the 1991 NBA Draft. The eight-time NBA All-Star played 18 seasons on six NBA teams until his retirement as the league's oldest player in 2009.

