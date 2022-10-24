NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo was visited by fellow Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning as he undergoes treatment following a brain tumor diagnosis.

Mourning shared a picture of him and Mutombo on Instagram Friday, which showed the two smiling while inside a hospital room.

"Thanking God this morning!" Mourning, 52, wrote in a caption for the post. "My brotha is on the mend and in good spirits!!!"

"Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Prayer is truly uplifting," he added.

Mourning and Mutombo have been friends for decades, having played college basketball together at Georgetown from 1988 to 1991. They were also teammates while playing on the New Jersey Nets.

The NBA announced that Mutombo, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in a statement on Oct. 15.

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty

"NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor," the association said. "He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment.

"Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," their statement added.

During his nearly two-decade career, Mutombo played for a number of teams in addition to the Nets, including the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. He retired in 2009.

Tony Ressler, the principal owner of the Hawks, issued a statement following news of Mutombo's health scare: "The Atlanta Hawks organization extends best wishes to Dikembe Mutombo for a full recovery as he begins treatment for a brain tumor.

"We know he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court," he added. "Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Dikembe, Rose and their entire family."

Mutombo has been known for his philanthropy since his time in the NBA, and used his fame to create the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, according to ESPN. The foundation built a 170-bed hospital in the Congo that has treated nearly half a million people.