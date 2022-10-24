Entertainment Sports Dietrich Mateschitz, Co-Founder of Red Bull, Dead at 78: 'A Towering Figure' The billionaire was a trailblazer in the drink and sports industries By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 03:12 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Joan Cros Garcia/Corbis via Getty Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink brand Red Bull, has died. He was 78. Red Bull's racing team announced his death on Saturday, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the motor sports governing body, FIA, shared a statement on Twitter. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news that Dietrich Mateschitz has passed away," he wrote. "He was a towering figure in motor sport and with Red Bull not only established two hugely successful Formula 1 teams but also supported motor sport of every kind and helped the careers of countless young drivers through Red Bull's junior programmes." He added: "The thoughts of all the FIA family are with his loved ones at this time and he will be greatly missed." The Austrian businessman founded the caffeine beverage company in 1984 and he worked on the formula for three years before it was officially launched under the Red Bull title, per AP News. Mateschitz was also a trailblazer when it came to the world of sports. He founded the Red Bull Formula One team, which has won several F1 constructors' titles over the years. Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Out NASCAR Driver Zach Herrin Says the Track Is an Equalizer: 'We're All the Same at 200 MPH' Red Bull's team principal, Christian Horner, spoke with Sky Sports F1 about Mateschitz's legacy. "What he achieved and what he's done for so many people around the world, across different sports, is second to none," he told the outlet. Pro driver Max Verstappen also shared a touching sentiment for Mateschitz, who helped jumpstart his career. "It's a big loss for all of us. Without him I wouldn't be here today. What he's done for me, in Formula 1 but also my whole life and the future ahead, is massive," he told the outlet. "I cannot thank him enough for that, and that's why it's a very difficult day for us."