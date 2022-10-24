Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink brand Red Bull, has died. He was 78.

Red Bull's racing team announced his death on Saturday, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the motor sports governing body, FIA, shared a statement on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news that Dietrich Mateschitz has passed away," he wrote. "He was a towering figure in motor sport and with Red Bull not only established two hugely successful Formula 1 teams but also supported motor sport of every kind and helped the careers of countless young drivers through Red Bull's junior programmes."

He added: "The thoughts of all the FIA family are with his loved ones at this time and he will be greatly missed."

The Austrian businessman founded the caffeine beverage company in 1984 and he worked on the formula for three years before it was officially launched under the Red Bull title, per AP News.

Mateschitz was also a trailblazer when it came to the world of sports. He founded the Red Bull Formula One team, which has won several F1 constructors' titles over the years.

Red Bull's team principal, Christian Horner, spoke with Sky Sports F1 about Mateschitz's legacy.

"What he achieved and what he's done for so many people around the world, across different sports, is second to none," he told the outlet.

Pro driver Max Verstappen also shared a touching sentiment for Mateschitz, who helped jumpstart his career.

"It's a big loss for all of us. Without him I wouldn't be here today. What he's done for me, in Formula 1 but also my whole life and the future ahead, is massive," he told the outlet.

"I cannot thank him enough for that, and that's why it's a very difficult day for us."