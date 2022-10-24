Dietrich Mateschitz, Co-Founder of Red Bull, Dead at 78: 'A Towering Figure'

The billionaire was a trailblazer in the drink and sports industries

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 03:12 PM
Dietrich Mateschitz CEO of RedBull attends the Formula One preseason tests on May 9, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo: Joan Cros Garcia/Corbis via Getty

Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink brand Red Bull, has died. He was 78.

Red Bull's racing team announced his death on Saturday, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the motor sports governing body, FIA, shared a statement on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news that Dietrich Mateschitz has passed away," he wrote. "He was a towering figure in motor sport and with Red Bull not only established two hugely successful Formula 1 teams but also supported motor sport of every kind and helped the careers of countless young drivers through Red Bull's junior programmes."

He added: "The thoughts of all the FIA family are with his loved ones at this time and he will be greatly missed."

The Austrian businessman founded the caffeine beverage company in 1984 and he worked on the formula for three years before it was officially launched under the Red Bull title, per AP News.

Mateschitz was also a trailblazer when it came to the world of sports. He founded the Red Bull Formula One team, which has won several F1 constructors' titles over the years.

Red Bull bottles and cans seen at the grocery store.
Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Red Bull's team principal, Christian Horner, spoke with Sky Sports F1 about Mateschitz's legacy.

"What he achieved and what he's done for so many people around the world, across different sports, is second to none," he told the outlet.

Pro driver Max Verstappen also shared a touching sentiment for Mateschitz, who helped jumpstart his career.

"It's a big loss for all of us. Without him I wouldn't be here today. What he's done for me, in Formula 1 but also my whole life and the future ahead, is massive," he told the outlet.

"I cannot thank him enough for that, and that's why it's a very difficult day for us."

Related Articles
Brad Pitt at the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, 23 October 2022
Brad Pitt, Ed Sheeran, Shaquille O'Neal and More Celebs Attend Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin
Nelson Piquet, Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton Calls for 'Action' and Condemns Former Champ Nelson Piquet for Using Racial Slur Towards Him
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 19: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 drives on the way to the grid before the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 19, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
Want to Know More About Formula 1? New Podcast Promises to Dive Deep Into the Sport
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Alex Albon
Williams Driver Alex Albon Is on a Quest to Be a 'Better Version of Myself' in Formula 1 Return
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and team mate Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari speak with Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 on the grid during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. Are Ready to Make Ferrari Formula 1 Champions Once Again
BINOTTO Mattia (ita), Team Principal & Technical Director of the Scuderia Ferrari, portrait during the Formula 1 Winter Tests at Circuit de Barcelona - Catalunya on February 26, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Ferrari's Mattia Binotto on Leadership and How 'Obsession' Was Important to Michael Schumacher
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Debuts His Nocheluna Sotol — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn at the Sotheby's Auction in New York City, NY, October 4, 1983
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Timeline
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back 
Drake
Drake Dresses Up in N.Y.C., Plus Rami Malek, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and More
Lando Norris
F1 Driver Lando Norris Says 'Going to Be a Good Battle' with Mercedes and Red Bull This Season
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Masters champion Tiger Woods holds up the trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony following the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2019
Celebrities Who Are Billionaires
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Visits Jimmy Fallon, Plus Olivia Wilde, Ana de Armas and More