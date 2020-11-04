Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Successfully Undergoes Surgery for Blood Clot on His Brain

Maradona, 60, was admitted to the hospital on Monday with a subdural hematoma

Argentinian football player Diego Maradona is out of surgery.

Maradona, 60, was admitted to the hospital on Monday with a subdural hematoma, ESPN reported, and his doctor said Tuesday that the athlete made it out of surgery successfully.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was able to evacuate the hematoma successfully and Diego tolerated the surgery very well," said Maradona's neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, per ESPN.

"Diego is under control," added Luque, who spoke with reporters outside of Buenos Aires' Olivos clinic.

"He has a small drain [to remove fluid] that we are planning to take out tomorrow," the doctor said. "His stay at the hospital will depend on his evolution. But the start of his recovery was great. The way he reacted after the surgery is promising."

Image zoom Diego Maradona | Credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Maradona's doctors discovered the brain clot after he was admitted into the Ipensa clinic in La Plata suffering from anemia, dehydration and depression, ESPN reported. An MRI was performed, revealing the hematoma.

Maradona, who turned 60 on Friday, is considered one of the best football players of all time. He helped lead Argentina to a World Cup win over West Germany in 1986, and was named the tournament's best player. He's played in four different FIFA World Cups.

The soccer star retired in 1997 and has suffered some health concerns since then, including bleeding in his stomach last year.

Image zoom Diego Maradona | Credit: Demian Alday Estevez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Earlier on Tuesday, Luque said that Maradona was "not well psychologically and that has an impact on his physical wellbeing," NBC Sports reported.