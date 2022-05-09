DeVonta Smith Jokes About Being Fired After Sixers Jumbotron Error

The Philadelphia Eagles player laughed the mistake off with fans on social media

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the subject of an unfortunate jumbotron error on Sunday. The NFL player was sitting courtside at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to watch the 76ers' 118-106 win over the Miami Heat.

Unfortunately, an error on the arena's jumbotron labeled Smith, 23, a "former" Philadelphia Eagle. Smith is currently on the team's roster.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark shared the photo of Smith at the game before users in the tweet's replies noticed the error. "Eagles in the house," Clark, who covers both Philadelphia teams, wrote on Twitter.

Smith caught the mistake on social media in a tweet shared by Barstool Philly. The Eagles player quote tweeted the photo and joked, "Damn, got fired on my day off."

Smith was drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, according to NFL.com. In 2020, he won the Heisman Trophy, widely regarded as college football's highest honor. Smith delivered an inspiring message in his acceptance speech for the award.

"To all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing because I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really it just comes down to you put your mind to it, you can do it," he said.

