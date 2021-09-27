"The only thing that I'm dealing with is no taste, no smell which is the worst part of it," Devin Booker told fans about his side effects of COVID

NBA Star Devin Booker Tests Positive for COVID, Won't Disclose 'If I Have the Vaccine or Not'

Devin Booker has confirmed he has COVID-19.

Over the weekend, during a Twitch livestream video, the Phoenix Suns guard, 24, shared his diagnosis and told fans that it had been a week since he tested positive.

"I got the 'vid, man. I'm feeling straight ... the only thing that I'm dealing with is no taste, no smell which is the worst part of it but I'm about a week in. I'll be back in no time," the NBA star told fans in the first few minutes of the livestream.

Soon after, in response to more fans, Booker said: "I'm not gonna tell you guys if I have the vaccine or not, but you could still get COVID with the vaccine, for anybody that's saying that. Educate yourself, educate yourself."

Reps for Booker and the Phoenix Suns did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

On Monday, Booker was absent from his team's media day and will likely miss the start of training camp on Tuesday. The Suns' preseason kicks off on Oct. 4 with a game against the Sacramento Kings, and the first regular-season game is set for Oct. 20 versus the Denver Nuggets.

This summer, Booker won his first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After the Games, he was seen vacationing in Europe with his girlfriend of over a year Kendall Jenner and shared photos from their recent trips in the U.S. on Instagram.

The current league protocol for COVID does not include a vaccination mandate.

Unvaccinated players are allowed to play in the upcoming season, however, the NBA states that the athletes will have to be tested daily on practice and travel days and at least once on game day along with mandatory mask-wearing.

Fully vaccinated players will not be subject to daily testing.

Meanwhile, local health regulations in specific locations, notably New York and San Francisco areas, require athletes to be vaccinated to play in home games.

While Booker's vaccination status is unclear, several players, including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins, have expressed their personal stances against the vaccine.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks announced on Friday that the organization's entire roster of players, coaches and staff has been vaccinated.