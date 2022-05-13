Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Shares Adorable Moment with Teammate Deandre Ayton's Son

The NBA star, who is dating Kendall Jenner, shared a sweet public moment with his teammate's son and got dubbed "Uncle Books" because of it

The Phoenix Suns will play a win-or-go-home game 7 back on their home court after an ugly loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Whether or not Devin Booker is feeling the heat, he still found some downtime to share a sweet moment with his teammate's young son.

Booker, 25 – who fans have now nicknamed "Uncle Book" in the comments – was caught on camera hanging out with teammate Deandre Ayton's son. The Phoenix Suns star picked up Deandre Ayton Jr. and put him on his lap before the team began pre-game warmups.

The sweet video of "Uncle Book" comes less than a month after the Internet went crazy over Booker exchanging a fist bump with a baby sitting courtside.

Booker's girlfriend, supermodel Kendall Jenner, recently E! News Daily Pop that her mother, Kris Jenner, has been sending her "friendly reminders" that "it's time" to have a baby (no word yet on how Kris has reacted to Booker's adorable video!).

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

For the moment, Booker is focused on the NBA postseason. After a dominant start to their series against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, Booker's Phoenix Suns have struggled in their last three games. Booker's team finished their season as the top seed in the western conference, but found themselves shooting a frustrating 39.7% in last night's crushing loss.

