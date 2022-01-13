Devin Booker Says He's 'Cool' with Raptors Mascot After Having the Red Dino Moved During Game
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker isn't holding a grudge against the Raptors mascot following their standoff during the final moments of Tuesday night's match up in Toronto.
The Suns shooting guard, 25, revealed during a post-game press conference that it was all good between him and the red dinosaur after he requested it be moved so he could complete his free throws without distraction.
"We hashed it out. We homies now," Booker said. "We're cool now, though."
The viral incident occurred after Booker was fouled with 6.5 seconds remaining in the game. After successfully shooting his first free throw, the athlete was visually annoyed that the Raptor was jumping around and asked the referee to move the mascot away from the basket.
"I was trying to get him out the way. It worked," Booker explained during the press conference. "I'm glad to be shooting it without him down there."
The All-Star guard's attention was most likely drawn to the mascot because the Toronto Raptors have played without fans during home games at Scotiabank Arena since New Year's Eve due to increased COVID precautions in Canada.
The interaction didn't stop the Suns from the securing a 99-95 win over Toronto and ending their opponent's longest winning streak of the season at six games.
However, Booker scored only 16 points during the game and missed two of his eight free-throw attempts.
Booker has been receiving support from his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, as she encouraged her 31.8 million Twitter followers to vote in the lead up to the NBA All-Star Game.
She tweeted, "Y'all know I wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar."